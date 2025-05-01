Chance of Duke Basketball Fully Landing Cedric Coward May Be Falling
Recent Duke basketball transfer commit Cedric Coward has until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to withdraw his name as an NBA Draft early entrant and retain his final year of NCAA eligibility. Should the hype surrounding the 6-foot-6, 190-pound four-star continue on its current trajectory, one must wonder if the Blue Devils will actually end up welcoming his full-throttle game to their 2025-26 roster.
Coward, who arrived at Division III Willamette as an unrated California prospect in 2021 before developing into a star at Eastern Washington and Washington State, announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils earlier this week. Perhaps one effect of that high-profile decision is an uptick in attention from NBA scouts and experts.
ESPN's top NBA Draft analyst, Jonathan Givony, has already made the trip to Los Angeles to check out Coward and his now-reported 7-foot-2 wingspan in a workout.
"Hard not to be impressed by the tremendous physical profile (huge hands...terrific frame) and budding skill level," Givony wrote in his post about the clear-cut stock-riser on Thursday. "Crazy trajectory from D3 to possible 1st round pick in a span of 3 years."
Thus far, Duke basketball hasn't completely secured any transfer prizes this cycle. But the Blue Devils also didn't lose any scholarship players to the transfer portal.
