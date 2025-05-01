Blue Devil Country

Chance of Duke Basketball Fully Landing Cedric Coward May Be Falling

High praise from well-respected experts and the Duke basketball commitment itself should only boost the transfer pledge's draft stock.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball transfer commit Cedric Coward
Duke basketball transfer commit Cedric Coward / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recent Duke basketball transfer commit Cedric Coward has until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to withdraw his name as an NBA Draft early entrant and retain his final year of NCAA eligibility. Should the hype surrounding the 6-foot-6, 190-pound four-star continue on its current trajectory, one must wonder if the Blue Devils will actually end up welcoming his full-throttle game to their 2025-26 roster.

ALSO READ: Duke Adds Former Big-Time Bucket-Getter to Coaching Staff

Coward, who arrived at Division III Willamette as an unrated California prospect in 2021 before developing into a star at Eastern Washington and Washington State, announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils earlier this week. Perhaps one effect of that high-profile decision is an uptick in attention from NBA scouts and experts.

ESPN's top NBA Draft analyst, Jonathan Givony, has already made the trip to Los Angeles to check out Coward and his now-reported 7-foot-2 wingspan in a workout.

"Hard not to be impressed by the tremendous physical profile (huge hands...terrific frame) and budding skill level," Givony wrote in his post about the clear-cut stock-riser on Thursday. "Crazy trajectory from D3 to possible 1st round pick in a span of 3 years."

Thus far, Duke basketball hasn't completely secured any transfer prizes this cycle. But the Blue Devils also didn't lose any scholarship players to the transfer portal.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball