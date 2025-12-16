This Duke Freshman Could Be a Starter For Years to Come

Duke is off to a 10-0 start this season after a big win on the road against Michigan State concluded a stretch against three ranked teams.

That's all, despite lacking a truly threatening offense . Don't be mistaken, the Blue Devils can score with the best of them, but the primary source has been and always will be Cameron Boozer , who averages 23 points per game.

Outside of him, the Blue Devils have gotten inconsistent outings from their typically reliable scorers. Isaiah Evans is averaging 12.2 points per game, but shooting only 38.8% from the field. Patrick Ngongba II has been solid with 11.9 points per game, but he isn't a perimeter threat.

Duke's Cameron Boozer, center, celebrates after teammate Caleb Foster's 3-pointer against Michigan State during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most notably, Dame Sarr , a freshman from Italy, was recently removed from the starting five while averaging just 6.4 points per game and losing confidence in his shot.

In his place, another freshman has stepped into the light and thrived in some extended action. But, unlike many Duke stars, could he stick around beyond his freshman season?

Nikolas Khamenia Thriving in Starting Role

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles up court during the second half against the Howard Bison at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Nikolas Khamenia replaced Sarr in the starting lineup against Florida, but only played 12 minutes after going down with an ankle injury early on. He stepped up against Michigan State, dropping 10 points and nine rebounds in 34 minutes. He drilled three triples in the win.

The 6-foot-8 freshman has stepped up on the wing and become a solid 3-point shooter . He hit four 3-pointers off the bench against Niagara and scored 12 points.

Khamenia's build and ability to rebound while running the floor were a key reason for inserting him into the starting lineup. While Sarr provides more defensive reliability, Khamenia can help the underperforming Duke offense right now.

As a spot-up shooter from distance, he provides Duke a second option behind the arc to Evans, while the latter strives for more shooting consistency. However, Khamenia definitely has the confidence and the ability to be a reliable scorer.

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) lays the ball up in front of Howard Bison guard Bryce Harris (34) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Although many Duke freshmen turn to the NBA after one season, the latest mock draft from ESPN has Khamenia slated to come off the board early in the second round. If that were to hold, there is a good reason for Khamenia to return to Durham as a multi-year starter. He could improve his defense on the perimeter, which is very important to Jon Scheyer, and could develop into a leading scorer.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard/forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrate during a college basketball exhibition game against Tennessee and Duke on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Khamenia hasn't been without some struggles this season, but the wing is starting to click. He's made half of his 16 3-pointers over the past five games. If he can continue to be the steady force on the edge, there's no reason to keep him off the floor.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.