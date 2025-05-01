Duke Basketball Adds Former Big-Time Bucket-Getter to Coaching Staff
Duke basketball lost three-year Blue Devil assistant coach Jai Lucas to the head coaching position at Miami back in early March. Roughly two months later, Jon Scheyer has filled the opening with an outside hire.
On Thursday afternoon, the program announced the addition of Evan Bradds to the staff for Scheyer's fourth season at the helm.
Bradds arrives from the Utah Jazz bench, where the 31-year-old from Jamestown, Ohio, spent the past three seasons as an assistant under Will Hardy. And he served as the head coach of the Utah Jazz Summer League squad back in 2023.
"Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience, and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players — something that's core to our culture," Scheyer said. "His experience, vision, and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball..."
Before heading to Utah, Bradds spent four years with the Boston Celtics after beginning his coaching career on the Maine Red Claws bench in the G League.
A two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, Bradds starred at Belmont, where the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward and became the Bruins' leading scorer (1,921 points) since its move to Division I.
He'll join Emanuel Dildy and the three former Duke basketball players on Jon Scheyer's staff — not including the head coach himself — in associate head coach Chris Carrawell, assistant coach Will Avery, and director of player development Justin Robinson.
