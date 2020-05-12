BlueDevilCountry
Chase Jeter Defends His Duke Equipment Sale

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Blue Devil Chase Jeter raised eyebrows last week, when he sold his Duke memorabilia online.

Jeter came to Duke as a McDonald’s All-American, then transferred after two years where he struggled with injuries and foul trouble. He transferred to Arizona, where he ended his college career in early March, when the sport was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeter posted several stories on his Instagram account, offering Duke game jerseys, shorts, Nike shoes and even an ACC Tournament Champions hat with the clipped strand from the net still attached, for sale to fans.

The move earned criticism online from some Duke fans.

Jeter responded with an intriguing Instagram post. The post concluded with the hashtag #OpenYourEye, and throughout, he referred to himself as “eye” instead of I.

“A lot of our fears derive from the things that we do not understand,” Jeter wrote. “During this time in quarantine eye have worked towards embracing some of those fears and straying away from old habits. In doing so, eye have set out goals for myself and my family in regards to our health and well being all in hopes for leading a healthier lifestyle in which we are more in tune with the mind, soul, and body. Recently eye have received some backlash for my actions regarding the sale of my own Duke apparel and memorabilia that eye wore during my tenure there.”

Jeter basically said that his memories of his playing career were more important to him than any physical memorabilia.

“Eye am eternally grateful for my experiences, relationships, and memories that were made during my time there, likewise to my time at Arizona,” Jeter continued. “A lot of what was physically left behind in terms of old gear and jerseys did not hold the same sentimental value in my mind and heart as those same memories, relationships, and the feeling of playing in that uniform does.”

Jeter also took aim at the NCAA.

“As eye am no longer an amateur under the rules of the NCAA in which Eye made zero dollars off of my name, image, likeness... eye am not only allowed to choose what eye want to do with my old apparel, but eye have earned the right to profit,” he wrote.

Jeter then addressed how he planned to use the money he earned from the sale.

“A wise man once said, ‘wealth is in the mind and not the pocket’ With that being said, with the proceeds eye have earned from the sale of my old memorabilia Eye decided to invest in a Kangen Water machine,” he wrote. “A major step in the process of becoming is managing health. Eye am choosing to live a life filled with peace, love, positivity and for me it starts with the water eye am drinking on a daily basis. Health is wealth. Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey and if you want to know more about the water you drink, fear not to ask questions... Peace and Love🤘🏽💙💚🌍💧🌿👁 #OpenYourEye

The Kangen water machine is a device that ionizes tap water. Prices range from $750 to $4,000 online.

A post shared by Chase Jeter (@yhase_) on

Comments

