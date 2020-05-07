Chase Jeter came to Duke in 2015, following the Blue Devils' last national championship. He was a McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit.

Things didn't go easily at Duke, however. Jeter struggled to earn minutes early in his career and battled foul trouble and injuries, missing more than half of the 2016-17 season--his sophomore year.

In two seasons at Duke, Jeter missed 25 of Duke's 73 games and averaged just 10.3 minutes in the games he played, posting a 2.1 point scoring average.

With center Marques Bolden returning for the 2017-18 season and Wendell Carter Jr. and Marvin Bagley III entering as freshmen, Jeter didn't see his prospects of increased playing time improving. So he chose to sit out a year and transfer to Arizona.

Jeter finished his college career this season and averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in two years with the Wildcats.

With sports shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not clear when this year's graduating class will be able to begin the process of preparing for the NBA Draft or an overseas pro career.

It appears that Jeter is using his former Duke experience to try to earn some extra income while waiting for the chance to play for pay.

He, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be selling old equipment from his Duke days.

He displayed a collection of No. 2 jerseys (his number with the Blue Devils), including a photo that showed the JETER nameplate on the back. They were reportedly available for a $2,000 asking price.

Jeter's account also showed photos of Duke game shorts, saying they were available.

The following day, Jeter's account featured a photo of a stack of mailing envelopes, that he claimed were bound for the buyers of the previous day's memorabilia. He then offered size 15 Nike basketball shoes from his Duke days, as well as a commemorative hat given to the members of the 2016-17 ACC Tournament Champion Blue Devils. Jeter was on the team but didn't play in the tourney. The hat still has the strand of net tied to the back.