BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment on Instagram

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter came to Duke in 2015, following the Blue Devils' last national championship. He was a McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit.

Things didn't go easily at Duke, however. Jeter struggled to earn minutes early in his career and battled foul trouble and injuries, missing more than half of the 2016-17 season--his sophomore year.

In two seasons at Duke, Jeter missed 25 of Duke's 73 games and averaged just 10.3 minutes in the games he played, posting a 2.1 point scoring average.

With center Marques Bolden returning for the 2017-18 season and Wendell Carter Jr. and Marvin Bagley III entering as freshmen, Jeter didn't see his prospects of increased playing time improving. So he chose to sit out a year and transfer to Arizona.

Jeter finished his college career this season and averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in two years with the Wildcats.

With sports shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not clear when this year's graduating class will be able to begin the process of preparing for the NBA Draft or an overseas pro career.

It appears that Jeter is using his former Duke experience to try to earn some extra income while waiting for the chance to play for pay.

He, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be selling old equipment from his Duke days.

He displayed a collection of No. 2 jerseys (his number with the Blue Devils), including a photo that showed the JETER nameplate on the back. They were reportedly available for a $2,000 asking price.

Jeter's account also showed photos of Duke game shorts, saying they were available.

The following day, Jeter's account featured a photo of a stack of mailing envelopes, that he claimed were bound for the buyers of the previous day's memorabilia. He then offered size 15 Nike basketball shoes from his Duke days, as well as a commemorative hat given to the members of the 2016-17 ACC Tournament Champion Blue Devils. Jeter was on the team but didn't play in the tourney. The hat still has the strand of net tied to the back.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

by

julie iannuzzi

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

In an exclusive blog with SI All-American, 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler said that he's finishing his school year and staying in shape at home. He can't play five-on-five, but Chandler doesn't think his game is getting rusty from the layoff.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to delay the start of the college football season, or at least disrupt preseason practice. Duke's David Cutcliffe discusses who will benefit from less time in fall camp.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert: "I'm Very Proud of That Young Man"

Duke's All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert battled through a grueling two-year rehab from a hip injury to return to full speed. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses Gilbert's journey back.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Playing in Empty Arenas

Duke usually plays in front of capacity crowds, but the coronavirus may force teams to play with no fans in attendance at the start of next season. Coach K remembers the last time that happened--due to weather, not pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Mark Gilbert on Advice He Got From Darrelle Revis

Mark Gilbert spent two years recovering from injury. The cornerback got advice from NFL great Darrelle Revis on the importance of mental toughness.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Braylen Jackson

Duke joins several other Power Five programs, including two ACC rivals, in offering a scholarship to three-star 2021 defensive end prospect Braylen Jackson of Texas.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Barryn Sorrell

Duke is the latest program to offer three-star defensive end and two-way player Barryn Sorrell, who has picked up five offers from Power Five schools in the last three weeks, and the interest doesn't show signs of waning

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Featured in Updated Like Mike Ad

With Michael Jordan enjoying a new burst of viral popularity, thanks to the 10-part ESPN documentary, Gatorade decided to update the classic Like Mike commercial, adding current NBA players and former Duke stars Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

ShawnKrest