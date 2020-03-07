BlueDevilCountry
Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling will make his first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium for UNC’s season-ending game against the Blue Devils. The Tar Heels’ graduate transfer knows what to expect, however.

“I’m excited to play there,” he said. “You hear all the stories on TV for years—how their little fans do all this stuff. I respect they have a great environment. I hope the rims are soft and nice. I hope I (make) a couple shots in there. I hope they’re soft and nice for us. I’m looking forward to it. The environment’s going to be great. The game’s going to be hyped up. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Keeling has been hitting shots and scoring recently after struggling early in the season.

“Coach said you’ve got to be confident to shoot it,” he said. “I pretty much labeled myself a jump shooter, so whenever I’m open, I’ve just got to have (the guts) to make it.”

UNC may be playing without Armando Bacot, who missed the last game with an ankle injury. That would require the Heels to switch to a smaller lineup.

“I think key to that is Leaky (Black),” Keeling said. “He’s the most versatile player on our team. He can play the one through four and even the five if we have to. He helps out. Justin (Pierce) is playing the four too. Coach (Roy Williams) says you never know what happens with Garrison (who missed time after being poked in the eye in the first UNC-Duke game) or Armando being out, you’ve just got to adjust. North Carolina’s still going to play. It’s tough, because it’s usually not our traditional positions. We’ve just got to do what we have to do.”

ShawnKrest