BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K: Great Night For Our Program

ShawnKrest

Duke beat UNC to close out the regular season, leading wire-to-wire in an 89-76 victory.

“We beat a really good team tonight,” Coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and our guys, we were really good. We actually played even better than what we’ve actually practiced, and when you play a really good team, they take you to another level, because in order to win, you have to go to another level. I thought that we shared the ball extremely well and had 19 assists, held our own on the boards. Tre (Jones) was magnificent really tonight.”

Vernon Carey, who came off the bench as Duke started Justin Robinson, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier on Senior Day, led the way with 25 points.

“Vernon, we should not start him,” Krzyzewski joked. “It’s the most bench points we’ve ever had I think, it’s a good way to be leading the league, leading the country in bench points.”

Robinson continued his breakout in the final month of his college career, scoring 13 points.

“Saying how hard our guys played, really a key is J-Rob,” Coach K said. “I mean Justin Robinson has been a godsend for us. He had his fingerprints on every aspect of the game tonight. His four blocks, but he helped change some shots, rebounds, and we were able to execute down the stretch with him making a few assists. You know, Vernon was, we have to play J-Rob too because he’s perfected the flange shot. I never see anybody, they hit the flange and it goes in. He’s done that twice, so he’s got to teach that, but his three at the end of the clock and then Cassius’s (Stanley) three, huge. You get six points in those two possessions, and then we didn’t turn it over and we hit free throws, and the crowd was amazing, just what a great night for our program and to finish off the regular season with 15 conference wins and 25 wins overall, it’s just tremendous.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

UNC and Duke clash in a rematch of Duke's dramatic comeback earlier this year. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside. Feel free to share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Duke Scoring List: North Carolina Update

Reggie Love, Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Billerman all got passed on the Duke Scoring List in the season finale against UNC. Plus an update to the Points Against UNC List. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Seniors, Stars Lead Duke Over Tar Heels

Duke started its three seniors for the final home game of their career. As it turned out, the Blue Devils needed their contributions as much as the superstars on the roster. Read more

ShawnKrest

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Kwelio

Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

Jack White and Javin DeLaurier have had up-and-down senior years, seeing their playing time shrink at times. White is currently out of the regular rotation. Coach K says both have had significant impacts both on the court and off. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Justin Robinson knows the most on our team

Justin Robinson has emerged as one of the leaders on the Duke Blue Devils and a coach on the floor. Coach K discussed his senior prior to Robinson's last game at Cameron. Watch

ShawnKrest

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

ShawnKrest

Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

UNC led Duke most of the way in the first game before the Blue Devils came back. In the rematch, Garrison Brooks wants the Tar Heels to keep its foot on the gas and finish off the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

ShawnKrest