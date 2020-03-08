Coach K: Great Night For Our Program

Duke beat UNC to close out the regular season, leading wire-to-wire in an 89-76 victory.

“We beat a really good team tonight,” Coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and our guys, we were really good. We actually played even better than what we’ve actually practiced, and when you play a really good team, they take you to another level, because in order to win, you have to go to another level. I thought that we shared the ball extremely well and had 19 assists, held our own on the boards. Tre (Jones) was magnificent really tonight.”

Vernon Carey, who came off the bench as Duke started Justin Robinson, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier on Senior Day, led the way with 25 points.

“Vernon, we should not start him,” Krzyzewski joked. “It’s the most bench points we’ve ever had I think, it’s a good way to be leading the league, leading the country in bench points.”

Robinson continued his breakout in the final month of his college career, scoring 13 points.

“Saying how hard our guys played, really a key is J-Rob,” Coach K said. “I mean Justin Robinson has been a godsend for us. He had his fingerprints on every aspect of the game tonight. His four blocks, but he helped change some shots, rebounds, and we were able to execute down the stretch with him making a few assists. You know, Vernon was, we have to play J-Rob too because he’s perfected the flange shot. I never see anybody, they hit the flange and it goes in. He’s done that twice, so he’s got to teach that, but his three at the end of the clock and then Cassius’s (Stanley) three, huge. You get six points in those two possessions, and then we didn’t turn it over and we hit free throws, and the crowd was amazing, just what a great night for our program and to finish off the regular season with 15 conference wins and 25 wins overall, it’s just tremendous.”