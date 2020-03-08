Coach K: I Love Greensboro, It's Where I Grew Up

Duke wrapped up a four seed in the ACC Tournament with a win over North Carolina on Senior Night.

“We started the three seniors, or J-Rob, grad (Justin Robinson, who is in grad school), and it really was our best start that we’ve had in a couple months,” Mike Krzyzewski said, “because they were tough.”

Robinson, who arrived as a walk-on, scored 13 points and continues to be the most productive member of the senior class after blossoming in the last month.

“J-Rob knows that he’s a big part of what we’re doing going forward,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s really turned it up in practice, you know. Not that he hasn’t been a good practice player but my staff just said, we’ve got to give him a shot, not to have that—he’s a walk-on. No, he’s a good player. We need him. We need him. He can not only play at the four, but he can play small at the five. Because he can shoot, it stretches the defense. It’s a huge story. It’s just an amazing story. So well-deserving. He’s just such a special kid.”

Now Duke heads to Greensboro, which hosts the tournament for the first time in five years.

“I love Greensboro,” Coach K said. “It’s where I grew up. A lot of amazing memories, wins, amazing wins, tough losses, great games. When I think of Greensboro, I think of the ACC and the magnificence of our conference. It’s a showcase. Other venues have been good. I’m not sure any venue showcases our basketball for the ACC as well as Greensboro, because everyone who’s there and the city itself, they embrace it. It’s really like history. They get it. They get it. It’s not just current. There will be a lot of talking about, ‘Remember in 1970. Remember in ’86.’ I remember ’86. That’s where we won our first ACC championship, and I can remember beating Bobby Cremins’ team, an amazing game, and hugging Johnny (Dawkins), and that was our first ACC tournament championship, and we’ve won a number of them since then.”