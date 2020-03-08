BlueDevilCountry
Coach K: I Love Greensboro, It's Where I Grew Up

ShawnKrest

Duke wrapped up a four seed in the ACC Tournament with a win over North Carolina on Senior Night.

“We started the three seniors, or J-Rob, grad (Justin Robinson, who is in grad school), and it really was our best start that we’ve had in a couple months,” Mike Krzyzewski said, “because they were tough.”

Robinson, who arrived as a walk-on, scored 13 points and continues to be the most productive member of the senior class after blossoming in the last month.

“J-Rob knows that he’s a big part of what we’re doing going forward,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s really turned it up in practice, you know. Not that he hasn’t been a good practice player but my staff just said, we’ve got to give him a shot, not to have that—he’s a walk-on. No, he’s a good player. We need him. We need him. He can not only play at the four, but he can play small at the five. Because he can shoot, it stretches the defense. It’s a huge story. It’s just an amazing story. So well-deserving. He’s just such a special kid.”

Now Duke heads to Greensboro, which hosts the tournament for the first time in five years.

“I love Greensboro,” Coach K said. “It’s where I grew up. A lot of amazing memories, wins, amazing wins, tough losses, great games. When I think of Greensboro, I think of the ACC and the magnificence of our conference. It’s a showcase. Other venues have been good. I’m not sure any venue showcases our basketball for the ACC as well as Greensboro, because everyone who’s there and the city itself, they embrace it. It’s really like history. They get it. They get it. It’s not just current. There will be a lot of talking about, ‘Remember in 1970. Remember in ’86.’ I remember ’86. That’s where we won our first ACC championship, and I can remember beating Bobby Cremins’ team, an amazing game, and hugging Johnny (Dawkins), and that was our first ACC tournament championship, and we’ve won a number of them since then.”

Coach K on Justin Robinson: It's Better Than Rudy

Coach K said there were two key factors to UNC's win over Duke: An improved transition game and former walk-on Justin Robinson. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Great Night For Our Program

Duke led UNC wire to wire to win the season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils were led by center Vernon Carey, point guard Tre Jones and senior Justin Robinson. Watch Coach K's postgame comments.

ShawnKrest

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

UNC and Duke clash in a rematch of Duke's dramatic comeback earlier this year. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside. Feel free to share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Duke Scoring List: North Carolina Update

Reggie Love, Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Billerman all got passed on the Duke Scoring List in the season finale against UNC. Plus an update to the Points Against UNC List. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Seniors, Stars Lead Duke Over Tar Heels

Duke started its three seniors for the final home game of their career. As it turned out, the Blue Devils needed their contributions as much as the superstars on the roster. Read more

ShawnKrest

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Kwelio

Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

Jack White and Javin DeLaurier have had up-and-down senior years, seeing their playing time shrink at times. White is currently out of the regular rotation. Coach K says both have had significant impacts both on the court and off. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Justin Robinson knows the most on our team

Justin Robinson has emerged as one of the leaders on the Duke Blue Devils and a coach on the floor. Coach K discussed his senior prior to Robinson's last game at Cameron. Watch

ShawnKrest

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

ShawnKrest