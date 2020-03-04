BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

ShawnKrest

Senior captain Justin Robinson came to Duke as a walk-on and hasn’t gotten a great deal of playing time in games. As his Blue Devil career winds down, however, he’s becoming a factor.

Robinson played significant first-half minutes against Wake Forest and NC State, scoring 16 points in the two games. That was more than he’d had all season up until that point (13).

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Robinson has earned his playing time.

“In the last month, he’s just really played well in practice,” Krzyzewski said. “We were backing up Vern (Carey Jr.) with Jav (DeLaurier).”

Robinson has helped to prepare the starters for most of his time at Duke, a role that has helped him develop his basketball knowledge to the point that Coach K said earlier in the season he sees coaching in Robinson’s future.

“J. Rob, even for this (NC State) game, is on the scout team,” Krzyzewski said, “because he knows everything. Jon [Scheyer], Chris [Carrawell], Nate [James]... whoever has the scout, when they get them all together, J. Rob is telling everybody what to do. He has a voice that everyone listens to. Chris Carrawell had the game for tonight. When I go out (in pregame) he talks to the team first, at about 36 minutes (before tip), and then I talk to them, and they go out. What Chris did today was put words on the board, not a game plan, and then he had J. Rob speak. Stuff like that, to try to get everyone to have ownership – he’s owned it the longest. What a good story he is of persistence.”

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

ShawnKrest

Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

ShawnKrest

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

Duke found a way to keep NC State out of the paint, by switching to a zone defense that helped the Blue Devils find their transition game. That and a lift from role player Justin Robinson led Duke to a win over the Wolfpack, snapping their losing streak. Read more.

ShawnKrest

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap its late season spiral against the team that started it, when NC State travels to Durham. We'll have analysis and updates from courtside all night long. Feel free to share your thoughts

ShawnKrest

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more

ShawnKrest