Mike Krzyzewski: No Sport Takes Care of Its Players Like the NBA

Coach Mike Krzyzewski is used to players leaving school early to go to the NBA. Duke has had more one-and-done players in recent years than just about any other college program, except for Kentucky. Most of the former Blue Devils who left for the pros have been able to build a career in the NBA or other professional leagues. When he looks around college basketball, however, Coach K sees players that left too soon and could have benefitted from remaining in school.

“These kids … there really is a lot of pressure on them too early, because of all the social media, the attention, and almost all of them feel like they’re supposed to go after one or two years,” he said during an appearance on WIP Philadelphia radio. “Look at all the kids who have put in early. They want to play. They don’t necessarily want to put in the time to put themselves in the position or level where they can play or might have the opportunity to make it at the next level.”

While the NBA’s new G League developmental team for players coming out of high school represents a competitor for top recruits, Krzyzewski still sees it as a good thing for the players’ development.

“To me, it’s incredibly interesting what the NBA is doing with the G League and the G League special team,” he said. “They’re way ahead in developing what I think will eventually be a great farm system for each of the individual teams. That’s the growth. The NBA is unbelievable. I spent 11 years with USA Basketball. I know them really well. They’re the best. They take care of their players the best. There’s no other sport that takes care of its players as well as the NBA.”