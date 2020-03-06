BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K on Preparations for the Coronavirus

ShawnKrest

With the Coronavirus spreading and Duke spending plenty of time on planes and shaking hands with fans, concern over ways to avoid infection have been a topic of discussion.

“We had our team meeting a couple days ago,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We got a lot of material the NBA has sent out on how they’re dealing with their players. Our team physician, Dr. (Jeff) Bytomski and Jose (Fonseca, team head athletic trainer) gave a good report on it. Obviously, the main thing is if you do have any signs of sickness, let us know. The washing of hands, sanitize, making sure that maybe even more fist bumps now instead of handshakes, things like that.”

“Our university is well on top of it,” he continued. “We feel good. We haven’t talked about travel for us, because we’re not traveling. I think our league should even take a look at … I know because I say it, it probably won’t be a good thing, but even for the ACC Tournament, how do we handle autographs? How do we handle the interaction with the fans, because you have people from everywhere. I worry a little bit about the players, because they can do stuff (to prevent the spread) on the court, but off the court, a lot of people approach them. I’d like for our guys not to be approached, to be quite frank with you, just from a safety sake, but I wish that would be something our league would talk about. I don’t know if they are. We haven’t gotten any word about that, but I think that should be put on the table at least for discussion. We love our fans, but we’re trying to stay on top of an obviously extreme situation globally. With spring break, where are students will be gone, we talked when they come back, the interaction our guys would have with fellow students. That’s something we’ll have to attack after the ACC Tournament.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke trailed for most of the first game against UNC. Coach K said that was because UNC was relentless on the offensive boards and running the break. Watch

ShawnKrest

Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the Academic All ACC team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Duke center Vernon Carey was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy. He's the only freshman and only ACC player to make the cut. Duke has had eight previous winners. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

Duke had a pair of miracle plays to tie and then win the first game with UNC. But Roy Williams told his team it wasn't luck. The Blue Devils made plays and his team didn't. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on Dunk: I Thought I Jumped Too High

Cassius Stanley led Duke in scoring on Monday, including a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a one-handed one that helped ignite a Duke rally. Stanley was worried that he jumped too high to hit the rim. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke struggled at the start of its last game, which coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed more on psychology than anything else. He said players are taking mistakes to heart, and he worries about the team being hesitant. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33