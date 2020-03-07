BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K on His Relationship With Roy Williams

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams talked earlier this week about his relationship with Mike Krzyzewski, and how the two will talk on the phone about issues in college basketball. Coach K was asked the same question about his relationship with UNC coaches over the years.

“Well, Dean [Smith] never gave out his number, at least to coaches who have not yet made it,” he joked. “No, he was great, one of the great men of all time. Even towards the end of his career and when we started to achieve at a high level, we developed a good friendship based on great respect. It’s kind of like you know what the other guy’s going through, when you have to do it every year at the level with the scrutiny that’s there. Roy [Williams] and I both understand that. I think there’s great empathy for one another and great respect. We now are the guys running these two incredible programs, and we won’t be running it all the time, but while we are running it, you want to do it with class, dignity and a pursuit of excellence and doing it the right way. I think we both have handled that. Their players and our players have handled it.”

The players don’t see each other quite as much as they used to, Krzyzewski believes.

“There used to be more interaction between players, because they had pickup games,” he said. “That’s changed for a while, but still, even on staff, Nolan [Smith] and Kendall Marshall are really good friends. They grew up together, so they know that they have something really good and we have something really good. You don’t have to make something bad to make you stuff look good. We both know we have good stuff.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: No Trick Shots This Time

Tre Jones hit a miracle shot at the end of regulation in the first UNC game. He hopes the team doesn't need a similar finish this time around. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: That UNC Game Was Crazy

Players say you have to experience the UNC-Duke rivalry to understand it. Vernon Carey was certainly surprised by his first exposure to it in February. Watch

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Senior Day Success "Would Mean Everything to Me"

Justin Robinson will play in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he says he hasn't thought about that yet. He's just excited to play North Carolina. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Duke Had Two Days Off Before Carolina Game

Duke last played on Monday, giving it extra time to prepare for North Carolina. Coach K used it to let the players rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

This year's Duke-Carolina game at Cameron will attract a large crowd of former Blue Devil players, including Christian Laettner and possibly Pitt coach Jeff Capel. Watch

ShawnKrest

Senior Day Special: Coach K on Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson plays his last home game on Saturday night. While his Duke career will end some time in the next month, coach Mike Krzyzewski suspects we may see him again on the Blue Devil sideline. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Vernon Carey Jr. made the cut for yet another college basketball award. He's one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest