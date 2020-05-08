BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Professional sports are taking steps toward resuming, with discussions of opening facilities in the NBA and MLB and the NFL schedule release. That leads to the question of how college sports will be impacted by the nationwide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the process of starting college sports back up in an appearance on Philadelphia’s WIP sports radio.

“I think there are different levels of brining back sports,” Coach K said. “Obviously, it’s needed. Just like bringing back our work force, the tens of millions of people that are suffering out there, not from the virus but the effects of the virus, with the economy. Bringing back sport, it’s much easier—not that it’s easy—for a professional franchise, a professional league to bring back their sport, because that’s all they do. That’s what they do.”

There are also fewer moving parts to manage in the pros.

The NBA, there are 32 teams you’re in charge of,” he said. “For the NCAA, for college in basketball, there are 353. In football, there are 120-something at the top level.”

Then there are the other campus activities that go on at college, which pro teams don’t need to worry about.

“You’re part of a college community,” he said. “So you really have to do what the community is doing It would be difficult for our school—we have a great president in Vince Price, a great, great guy—he has to figure it out. You can’t have athletes do what you don’t have students do, because the athletes are students. It’s not just bringing back sport. It’s how you bring back students. The professional ranks, you don’t have to worry about bringing back students. There aren’t as many people involved. That’s what you do. That’s your business.”

With so many teams and so many other considerations, Krzyzewski thinks there may not be a one-size-fits-all approach.

“I think college will try to learn from what professional sports do,” he said. “I think you’ve got to just be really careful again. You have to bring things back, too. We’re going to watch, I think, what the NBA does especially. I’m sure college football will watch what the NFL does. It’s up to the presidents, really. We could have, in our country, a disjointed way of doing things. Certain regions might be playing and other regions aren’t. Conferences have to make decisions as to whether or not everyone in the conference plays. In other words, in our conference we have 15 schools from 10 different states. What if in five states, you allow things and other states you don’t? Do those schools have abbreviated schedules or schedule without others? There’s been a lot of talk about that. It’s very complex right now. I think each week, this is a time when leaders have to be amazingly adaptable. They have to listen instead of just talk. So much is happening around the leaders. You’re going into uncertainty. Not saying, ‘We used to do it this way.’ Nothing we are doing is ‘used to.’ It’s a new way of doing it. Adaptability and listening ability of leaders in everything—our country, our state, our cities, our sports, are going to be tested.”

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

by

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

In an exclusive blog with SI All-American, 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler said that he's finishing his school year and staying in shape at home. He can't play five-on-five, but Chandler doesn't think his game is getting rusty from the layoff.

David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to delay the start of the college football season, or at least disrupt preseason practice. Duke's David Cutcliffe discusses who will benefit from less time in fall camp.

David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert: "I'm Very Proud of That Young Man"

Duke's All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert battled through a grueling two-year rehab from a hip injury to return to full speed. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses Gilbert's journey back.

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Playing in Empty Arenas

Duke usually plays in front of capacity crowds, but the coronavirus may force teams to play with no fans in attendance at the start of next season. Coach K remembers the last time that happened--due to weather, not pandemic.

Mark Gilbert on Advice He Got From Darrelle Revis

Mark Gilbert spent two years recovering from injury. The cornerback got advice from NFL great Darrelle Revis on the importance of mental toughness.

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Braylen Jackson

Duke joins several other Power Five programs, including two ACC rivals, in offering a scholarship to three-star 2021 defensive end prospect Braylen Jackson of Texas.

