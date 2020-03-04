Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke fell behind early against NC State before rallying to win with a second-half surge. Part of the problem was a 1-for-12 shooting start to the game for the Blue Devils. Duke also struggled to keep State’s guards out of the lane.

“We didn’t play defense,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We were knocked back with those two tough losses (to Wake Forest and Virginia). No matter how much preparation, you just don’t know. It’s not bad attitudes. If any of you have ever competed—I know you judge, but if you’ve ever competed—then you would know that sometimes you just can’t hit. Sometimes the putt won’t go in. sometimes all those things that doers have to figure out. They weren’t doing it. We made some changes. That’s where J. Rob (Justin Robinson, who had 10 points) and Jordan Goldwire (11 points) really – I know J. Rob is the story but Goldwire was sensational tonight—not good, sensational. And then Wendell (Moore Jr.), who had a really good game against Wake, and then he had a turnover, and they beat themselves up for that. Then he didn’t play as well against Virginia. For these kids, it means so much, and they take too much responsibility, and it affects them then in the next play. Wendell was terrific. For Cassius [Stanley]—he was 1 for 9. Our team was 6 for 24 except for Vernon (Carey Jr.) and Tre (Jones) at Virginia. For Cassius to come out and just go after it. He took 18 shots and made seven, but he was playing with a verve. He wasn’t hesitant. With young guys, you worry if they’re going to be hesitant. They were not.”