Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

ShawnKrest

Duke fell behind early against NC State before rallying to win with a second-half surge. Part of the problem was a 1-for-12 shooting start to the game for the Blue Devils. Duke also struggled to keep State’s guards out of the lane.

“We didn’t play defense,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We were knocked back with those two tough losses (to Wake Forest and Virginia). No matter how much preparation, you just don’t know. It’s not bad attitudes. If any of you have ever competed—I know you judge, but if you’ve ever competed—then you would know that sometimes you just can’t hit. Sometimes the putt won’t go in. sometimes all those things that doers have to figure out. They weren’t doing it. We made some changes. That’s where J. Rob (Justin Robinson, who had 10 points) and Jordan Goldwire (11 points) really – I know J. Rob is the story but Goldwire was sensational tonight—not good, sensational. And then Wendell (Moore Jr.), who had a really good game against Wake, and then he had a turnover, and they beat themselves up for that. Then he didn’t play as well against Virginia. For these kids, it means so much, and they take too much responsibility, and it affects them then in the next play. Wendell was terrific. For Cassius [Stanley]—he was 1 for 9. Our team was 6 for 24 except for Vernon (Carey Jr.) and Tre (Jones) at Virginia. For Cassius to come out and just go after it. He took 18 shots and made seven, but he was playing with a verve. He wasn’t hesitant. With young guys, you worry if they’re going to be hesitant. They were not.”

Ct33
When the expectations are that high as they usually are every time the Blue Devils take the floor its hard for them to not beat themselves up. This young team just needs to keep their head down and keep grinding.

Basketball

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

David Cutcliffe gave an update on Duke's quarterback competition, including the bad news that true freshman Luca Diamont is not part of the early battle. Diamont is recovering from an elbow procedure and not cleared to throw yet. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up Differently When You Know You're Playing

It was a long time coming, but senior Justin Robinson is finally getting playing time. The captain discusses his new role, playing in front of the crowd and his parents' reaction. Watch

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

ShawnKrest

DukeGino

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

Ryguy3