Coach K Previews the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is this Wednesday, and, as Duke’s current players prepare for the college season, three Blue Devils from last year’s team await their fate at the next level. Center Vernon Carey Jr., point guard Tre Jones and forward Cassius Stanley all chose to leave Duke early for a chance at the pros. All three hope to hear their names called in the first round.

The offseason has been an unusual one, leaving the potential draftees waiting to see when the draft would be, let alone where they’d go.

Despite the stress of the uncertainty for so long, Mike Krzyzewski says Jones, Carey and Stanley are in a good place.

“For us, it’s translated pretty well, because they’re all ready,” Coach K said. “They’re getting ready. They’ve got great representation. They’ve been working out. You’d be shocked—Vernon weighs 237 pounds. His parents got mad at him and stopped feeding him. No, he’s really worked hard. I talked to his agent.”

Draft prep season is a busy time for Duke’s coaches as well.

“We end up talking to a lot of NBA people about our guys,” he said. “Tre’s got great representation, also. He’s really done well. He’s been out at P3 in California. He’s showing even more athleticism. Cassius is represented by a really good guy—his dad. We keep in constant communication with all of them. They’re anxious, but I think they’re all in good places. I think they’ll end up, hopefully, with great organizations that will help—especially with Vernon, because he’s the youngest—that’ll help his development.”