SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Coach K Previews the NBA Draft

ShawnKrest

The NBA Draft is this Wednesday, and, as Duke’s current players prepare for the college season, three Blue Devils from last year’s team await their fate at the next level. Center Vernon Carey Jr., point guard Tre Jones and forward Cassius Stanley all chose to leave Duke early for a chance at the pros. All three hope to hear their names called in the first round.

The offseason has been an unusual one, leaving the potential draftees waiting to see when the draft would be, let alone where they’d go.

Despite the stress of the uncertainty for so long, Mike Krzyzewski says Jones, Carey and Stanley are in a good place.

“For us, it’s translated pretty well, because they’re all ready,” Coach K said. “They’re getting ready. They’ve got great representation. They’ve been working out. You’d be shocked—Vernon weighs 237 pounds. His parents got mad at him and stopped feeding him. No, he’s really worked hard. I talked to his agent.”

Draft prep season is a busy time for Duke’s coaches as well.

“We end up talking to a lot of NBA people about our guys,” he said. “Tre’s got great representation, also. He’s really done well. He’s been out at P3 in California. He’s showing even more athleticism. Cassius is represented by a really good guy—his dad. We keep in constant communication with all of them. They’re anxious, but I think they’re all in good places. I think they’ll end up, hopefully, with great organizations that will help—especially with Vernon, because he’s the youngest—that’ll help his development.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jalen Johnson, Jordan Goldwire Star In Duke's Second Scrimmage

For the second straight week, Duke spent its Friday night with an intrasquad scrimmage at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Freshman Jalen Johnson and senior Jordan Goldwire were among the top performers

ShawnKrest

Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin Sign With Duke

Both of the committed players Duke has landed so far in the 2021 recruiting cycle made it official. Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin both signed their letters of intent at the start of the early signing period

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We're Starting to See Separation on Duke's Team

Duke has a young team, and Mike Krzyzewski says he hasn't seen as much separation on the team as usual, but players are beginning to step forward and earn more playing time.

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr.: Quickness Will Be Strength of Duke This Year

Duke won't be the biggest team on the floor this year, but Wendell Moore says the team can use its quickness as its biggest strength and create mismatches to pick apart

ShawnKrest

Nate James on Duke Freshman Jalen Johnson

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson missed most of his senior year due to injury. Assistant coach Nate James said it took awhile for Johnson to get used to this level of competition, but now he's "stringing days together"

ShawnKrest

Nate James on Duke Big Men Mark Williams, Patrick Tape

Duke has two new big men in grad transfer Patrick Tape and freshman seven-footer Mark Williams. Assistant Nate James breaks down the newcomers' games

ShawnKrest

Nate James Thinks Henry Coleman Can Be Duke's Enforcer

Duke assistant Nate James used to be known as the team's enforcer as a player. He thinks this year's team has plenty of candidates to fill that tough guy role, led by freshmen Henry Coleman and Jaemyn Brakefield

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore Named to Top 100 List

Three Blue Devils were named to the CBS Sports Top 100 College Basketball Players list. Only two teams had more players ranked. Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson and Wendell Moore Jr. were listed

ShawnKrest

Duke Chosen Second in Preseason ACC Poll

For the first time since 2014-15, Duke was not the preseason choice to win the ACC. The Blue Devils were chosen second in the ACC media poll. Jalen Johnson was named first-team All-ACC.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Lummie Young IV Undergoes Achilles Surgery

A week after David Cutcliffe praised his attitude and said "It's his time ... to reap the benefits of his hard work," Duke defensive back Lummie Young IV had surgery on his ruptured Achilles, suffered against UNC.

ShawnKrest