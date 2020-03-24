Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski delivered a video message to the healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just want to thank all the health care providers who are on the front lines, and really, this is a war. So you really are on the front lines,” he said. “You’re working 24/7 in this battle—doctors, nurses, technicians, researchers, educators, people staffing tents, students, trainees, volunteers, anyone helping us combat COVID-19. It’s an incredible time, and our healthcare providers---you all are the real heroes.”

Coach K then produced a newspaper and displayed an editorial cartoon for the camera.

“I was looking at a newspaper this morning. They had an editorial page, and they had these cartoons. Today’s cartoon—this is really so appropriate. It’s Batman and Robin, and what they’re saying is, ‘This is a job for real heroes,’ and what comes up (on the Bat symbol spotlight that usually summons Batman) is a symbol for our health care providers.”

“I want you to know that you are the real heroes,” he said. “And we want to support you in any way we can. How can we do that? Obviously, locally, is there anything we can do to get you more local support in your efforts? Basically, you’re the people who are on the field. How can I help? How can the athletic department help? How can we support you? During the 40 years I’ve been here, we’re only playing basketball, and we’re supported by a student body and fans, and they cheer like crazy. And in moments when we really need them, they make the loudest noise, and they can push us forward to do more. How can we help you? Are there people out there—and please, you should ask—are there people out there who can get you groceries, help with child care, mow your lawn, get your mail? What can we do? Can we call a patient? Can we send something out to your kids—an autograph? What can we do? Because we want to help you. We know that—obviously, we can never know, because we’re not right there with you—it’s apparent that you all are fighting this like crazy for us. We just want to be there for you.”

Krzyzewski then shared one of his messages to his players with the public.

“Before my team left and we shut down all the student activities here, we were told about social distancing and all the things we should do to support you. How do we greet? And basically, what we started doing was this over our heart.”

Krzyzewski then pounded his chest with a fist.

“And it’s not just putting your hand over your heart,” he said. “It’s putting your fist over your heart. To me, this is a time where everyone has to be together. We can’t just have you as one or two fingers on that fist working alone. We have to have the community behind you. We have to have everyone working together, so we can fight this war together with a fist. So I want—I don’t know if it makes sense—if we could start doing this (fist over heart) to one other? When we do this and put our fists in as a team we say, ‘Together.’ To me, we are in this together, and you all are right on the front lines. The other word we say is, ‘Win.’ So as we put our fists over our hearts and greet one another, be together, and let’s win. God bless you in what you’re doing. I’m starting to get emotional, because I know how emotional you all are, being there on the front lines. So Godspeed, and please, let us know if we can help.”