Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

ShawnKrest

Duke students began their online classes this week after an extended spring break. Coach Mike Krzyzewski posted a video on social media to welcome them back to virtual school.

“Our president gave me an opportunity to speak to all our students,” he said, referring to Duke president Vincent Price. “Thank you to President Price, whose leadership during this crisis has been absolutely amazing.”

Krzyzewski then spoke directly to the students:

“I know it’s crazy out there,” he said. “You all are everywhere. I want you to know although you’re everywhere, remember you’re always part of our Duke family. You’re always together. You’re going to start online education. You’re going to work with your professors. it’s going to be different. Please, let everyone know how they might be able to help you. It’s a time to work together, but it’s also a time, especially for your age group—I know you might get tired of hearing this—but please be safe. I’m 73. It’s hard for me to remember being in my 20s or teens, but I always felt I could do everything and conquer everything. I never faced this opponent. This is an opponent no one in my lifetime has faced. So I would ask you to understand this is an opponent that needs to be fought together. And it needs to be fought with intelligence, with discipline, with patience and all the things that are necessary, because it’s a long fight. It’s not going to be over in a week. It may not be over in months. I want you to know that throughout this journey, this fight, that we are going to be together in, we are here for you. So please be safe. Be patient. Be diligent. Be disciplined. Do the stuff you need to do to get your educational requirements done, and remember you’re part of Duke. The Duke team should have a standard which everyone can look at and say, ‘That’s the way we should do it.’ So Godspeed.”

Basketball

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Sequel to Laettner Shot Not as Successful as Original

Duke was playing Kentucky for a shot at the Final Four and trailed with seconds left and the length of the floor to go. Haven't we seen this before? Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke's First Final Four

Duke made its first Final Four in 1963, when the Blue Devils faced Loyola, Ill, who got a bit of an advantage from one of Duke's arch rivals. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

Our daily fantasy bracket roundup: Vernon Carey led Duke past ETSU into the Sweet 16, according to Joe Lunardi's fantasy NCAA Tournament. Plus updates of the NCAA, Duke, ACC and ESPN greatest-ever brackets.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

Tre Jones was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Duke players have won the award nine times, more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever brackets

The Duke Greatest Final Four Team bracket is down to its own final four, plus results from a variety of other fantasy brackets. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

Seth Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State instead of self-proclaimed finalist Duke. The Blue Devils never offered a scholarship to the Harvard small forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Coach K Statements on Jones Declaring For NBA Draft

Duke confirmed Tre Jones' decision to declare for the NBA Draft after two years with the Blue Devils. Here's what Jones and Coach K had to say about it.

ShawnKrest