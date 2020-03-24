Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

Duke students began their online classes this week after an extended spring break. Coach Mike Krzyzewski posted a video on social media to welcome them back to virtual school.

“Our president gave me an opportunity to speak to all our students,” he said, referring to Duke president Vincent Price. “Thank you to President Price, whose leadership during this crisis has been absolutely amazing.”

Krzyzewski then spoke directly to the students:

“I know it’s crazy out there,” he said. “You all are everywhere. I want you to know although you’re everywhere, remember you’re always part of our Duke family. You’re always together. You’re going to start online education. You’re going to work with your professors. it’s going to be different. Please, let everyone know how they might be able to help you. It’s a time to work together, but it’s also a time, especially for your age group—I know you might get tired of hearing this—but please be safe. I’m 73. It’s hard for me to remember being in my 20s or teens, but I always felt I could do everything and conquer everything. I never faced this opponent. This is an opponent no one in my lifetime has faced. So I would ask you to understand this is an opponent that needs to be fought together. And it needs to be fought with intelligence, with discipline, with patience and all the things that are necessary, because it’s a long fight. It’s not going to be over in a week. It may not be over in months. I want you to know that throughout this journey, this fight, that we are going to be together in, we are here for you. So please be safe. Be patient. Be diligent. Be disciplined. Do the stuff you need to do to get your educational requirements done, and remember you’re part of Duke. The Duke team should have a standard which everyone can look at and say, ‘That’s the way we should do it.’ So Godspeed.”