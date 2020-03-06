Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke got a clean bill of health heading into its final practice before the regular season finale against UNC.

“We’re healthy,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Hopefully, nothing happens in practice. Obviously, we’re very excited about tomorrow. We appreciate the students too, because spring break starts today at the end of the class. So that means they’re staying for our game. We have festivities. They’ve had them all week, Tonight, we’ll have a little team meeting with them. That’s been a neat tradition we’ve had. We really enjoy that. Thank goodness they’re here for the game.”

North Carolina has had a down year, but the Tar Heels are playing well in the last three games, and they also gave Duke all they could handle in the first game.

“They looked pretty good against us,” Krzyzewski said. “They were great against us. I think they were as good against us as they’ve been against anybody. They just didn’t hit free throws at the end of the game. So we were fortunate. Their fast break was like a charge in Chapel Hill. They’ve done that well. I still think they did it the best that night. (Garrison) Brooks and (Cole) Anthony have now learned to play together. They’ve had that opportunity. During the time Cole was out, Brooks, as good as he is, he got better. Then Cole came back, and now they’re both outstanding. Their graduate transfers have played well, (Christian) Keeling obviously the best. They’re a good team. They were a good team when we played them. They’re still a good team.”

Duke trailed for nearly all of the game in Chapel Hill before rallying at the end of regulation.

“They played better than we did for the whole game,” Krzyzewski said. “It was their fast break. They were relentless at how quick they got their attack off the offensive boards by three-four guys on a possession. They didn’t really have to run lot of half court offense. They got a lot from their break, secondary and then the offensive boards.”