Coach K: We're Really at War Right Now

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released a video message on Monday, which Duke distributed on social media.

“I want to reach out to all of our fans and everyone out there,” he said. “Please, be safe. We’re really at war right now with an unseen enemy—the coronavirus. We’re all on the same team. This is a time for unity, for everyone to work together and really develop what should be there all the time and that is the country’s team, in support of one another to beat this. You’re going to be asked to do a whole bunch of new things. Have patience. We actually might learn some things that will help us when we get through and beat this thing, but were concerned about you. Please wash your hands. Keep social distancing. Obviously, pay attention to all the things that are put out there by our state and federal leaders, and they know what they’re doing. Please, please be safe. With our own team, our team is at home now. They all went back on Sunday. We don’t have classes this week. Everyone is still on spring break. Our campus is completely shut down. People will go online starting Monday to finish up their requirements. Really, we have to keep adapting to what’s happening. Right now, you can’t make a prediction of when school will come back. They’re not going to finish the semester. There may not be a graduation. Who knows when we will be able to start school again in the summer, but you know what? We’re all going to work together as a Duke community to make sure that happens, and we’re going to take care of our youngsters. Again, remember, be safe. Be safe, and we’re praying for all of you.”