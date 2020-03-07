What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

UNC freshman Cole Anthony will be making his first trip to historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What is he most looking forward to as he enters one of the best atmospheres in college basketball?

“Winning,” he said simply.

“I’ve heard that the rims are soft, super soft,” he added. “The crowd’s really like on top of you. That’s really the only difference I’ve heard about.”

The Tar Heels have put together a late-season winning streak after cleaning up some of the mistakes they were making earlier in the season, including the blown lead in the first game against Duke.

“For sure (coach Roy Williams) has definitely told us to take responsibility and is holding us accountable for our actions,” he said. “In terms of that, we’re just pretty much just holding ourselves responsible for the losses we had in close games. There’s obviously things we could have done in the closing minutes to not even give them the opportunity to get last shots off. Holding each other accountable, taking responsibility for what happened, not just pointing the finger at the other team and saying, ‘Oh, they got lucky and hit a lucky shot.”

UNC enters the final game of the regular season against Duke playing with no pressure. There are no stakes as far as standings or seedings, just a chance to beat a rival on its home court.

“Basketball is my favorite thing to do,” he said. “I have a feeling it’s a lot of other kids on this team’s favorite thing to do too. We’re really just playing, having fun with it. The beautiful part of all this is our season’s not over yet. We still have a chance to make a run.”