Could Mike Krzyzewski Be Deposed In Zion Williamson Lawsuit?

The lawsuit involving Zion Williamson could bring in Hall of Fame Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Attorneys representing Williamson’s former marketing agent Gina Ford told Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde that they may attempt to depose Coach K as they seek information on potential benefits Williamson may have received at Duke.

“We are setting depositions as we speak,” attorney Alvin Pittman told Forde. “We can assure you that we are about to hit the road of discovery like you wouldn’t believe.”

When Krzyzewski’s name was mentioned in a question, attorney Willie Gary said, “We are leaving no stones unturned, if you get my message.”

Williamson signed with Ford’s Prime Sports Marketing last June but later sued to invalidate the contract, claiming it violated North Carolina law. Ford countersued, seeking $100 million in damages.

A request for admission filed last week and made public asked Williamson to admit or deny that his mother, stepfather and other representatives received money, gifts and benefits from Duke boosters and shoe companies.

“We are seeking to get honest answers with pertinent information, under penalty of perjury,” Pittman said.

Forde revealed that there were also questions related to the home where Williamson’s family lived while he played for the Blue Devils, including:

“What was your temporary address of Sharonda Sampson and Lee Anderson (your mother and step-father, respectively) during the time that you attended Duke?”

“Who owned the house at which Sharonda Sampson and Lee Anderson … lived during the time that you attended Duke?”

“Fully state all facts that show how Sharonda Sampson and Lee Anderson … found and paid-for the house in which they lived during the time that you attended Duke.”

“Identify by Landlord Name, address, telephone number, and monthly rental rate, the property that you, and your family lived in during your attendance of Duke University.”

“We’re seeking information on everything,” Gary said. “The house, the car, everything.”

Duke released a statement in January saying that it had conducted an independent investigation and concluded that Williamson was not in violation of NCAA rules and was eligible to play during his year at Duke. It referred all recent requests to that previous statement.