Current and Former Duke Assistants React to Protests

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement on the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, and the resulting protests across the country.

Several of his current and former assistant coaches, all former Blue Devil players, have also shared their thoughts on the issues that have gripped the nation since last week.

Jeff Capel, who currently coaches Pitt, posted several videos, including a speech by Martin Luther King.

"53 years later, we are still facing the same issues!" he wrote. "It’s time for EVERYONE to realize things MUST change! And it’s time for those that are against racism and inequality to be ALL IN to make this happen. #LISTEN"

He expanded on his hashtag in another post.

"LISTEN with open ears!" he wrote. "This isn’t a game! This isn’t new. But it’s time for it to CHANGE. Enough is ENOUGH! We have been fighting since we got here. WE need everyone in the fight now. The greatest opponent to humanity is RACISM! To conquer it, WE NEED ALL HANDS ON DECK"

Chris Collins, now head coach at Northwestern, also weighed in.

"It saddens me to see the Hate and Injustices that still exist in our country!" he wrote. "We ALL must do better! We ALL have the responsibility to Fight for Equality and Justice! We ALL need to understand that things MUST CHANGE, and we ALL need to be a part of the solution!"

Johnny Dawkins, who coaches Central Florida, posted an emotional statement.

"I am a black man," he wrote. "I have black children. I am a black coach, I have black players. And honestly, I am angry."

He went on to discuss several people who have been killed by police in recent years, then said, "If you are human, you should be outraged! For those without a personal connection, please know that our anger is righteous, now is the time to listen to us. Listen to our pain."

Current Duke assistant Nate James had a series of tweets, reacting to what he was watching around the country.

"ENOUGH is ENOUGH!" he said. "We want to be SEEN, HEARD AND RESPECTED as MEN. All we’re asking for is JUSTICE & EQUALITY! I know my life matters! We need EVERYONE who isn’t BLACK to say it AND fight for US! Hold the wicked ACCOUNTABLE who kill us AND the law makers who empower them to do"

James also tweeted, "I pray with all my heart that the day never comes where black men & women set aside our Hope for JUSTICE and settle our minds on REVENGE instead. That’s a world we DON’T want to live in. Stop all this division America!! Right is right! Wrong is wrong! We must do this TOGETHER!"

Basketball

Judge Deals Zion Williamson Setback in Lawsuit

Zion Williamson must answer questions about whether he took illegal benefits to attend Duke and while playing there. A Florida judge made the ruling on Tuesday, dealing Williamson a setback in a lawsuit filed against him.

ShawnKrest

See You Tomorrow

Blue Devil Country is taking a day, out of respect for what our nation is going through

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck

Coach K: I Am Emotional, Disgusted and Scared

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement after a weekend of nationwide protests, saying he was emotional, disgusted and scared and asking how he could help.

ShawnKrest

by

MattySolo

Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Former Florida Gator guard Andrew Nembhard entered the transfer portal, and Duke reportedly was one of several schools to reach out to the former five-star.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: I'm Proud to Stand With Them

Duke defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri posted a photo of himself with 36 African-American Blue Devil players and said he has not walked in their shoes but was proud to stand with them.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

Duke coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "I am sad," he said. "We must see real change."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler will be finishing his high school career in a new state. Chandler transferred from his Memphis high school to a school in Kansas. He has Duke in his top five college choices.

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Detained By Police, Tommy Amaker Offers Support

Ohio State's Seth Towns, who was an early grad transfer target of Duke this offseason, was detained by police in a protest in Columbus on Friday. His former coach, ex-Blue Devil Tommy Amaker, offered his support of Towns.

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson LB Kane. He's picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as Duke joined a dozen other schools in offering him a scholarship.

ShawnKrest