Current and Former Duke Assistants React to Protests

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement on the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, and the resulting protests across the country.

Several of his current and former assistant coaches, all former Blue Devil players, have also shared their thoughts on the issues that have gripped the nation since last week.

Jeff Capel, who currently coaches Pitt, posted several videos, including a speech by Martin Luther King.

"53 years later, we are still facing the same issues!" he wrote. "It’s time for EVERYONE to realize things MUST change! And it’s time for those that are against racism and inequality to be ALL IN to make this happen. #LISTEN"

He expanded on his hashtag in another post.

"LISTEN with open ears!" he wrote. "This isn’t a game! This isn’t new. But it’s time for it to CHANGE. Enough is ENOUGH! We have been fighting since we got here. WE need everyone in the fight now. The greatest opponent to humanity is RACISM! To conquer it, WE NEED ALL HANDS ON DECK"

Chris Collins, now head coach at Northwestern, also weighed in.

"It saddens me to see the Hate and Injustices that still exist in our country!" he wrote. "We ALL must do better! We ALL have the responsibility to Fight for Equality and Justice! We ALL need to understand that things MUST CHANGE, and we ALL need to be a part of the solution!"

Johnny Dawkins, who coaches Central Florida, posted an emotional statement.

"I am a black man," he wrote. "I have black children. I am a black coach, I have black players. And honestly, I am angry."

He went on to discuss several people who have been killed by police in recent years, then said, "If you are human, you should be outraged! For those without a personal connection, please know that our anger is righteous, now is the time to listen to us. Listen to our pain."

Current Duke assistant Nate James had a series of tweets, reacting to what he was watching around the country.

"ENOUGH is ENOUGH!" he said. "We want to be SEEN, HEARD AND RESPECTED as MEN. All we’re asking for is JUSTICE & EQUALITY! I know my life matters! We need EVERYONE who isn’t BLACK to say it AND fight for US! Hold the wicked ACCOUNTABLE who kill us AND the law makers who empower them to do"

James also tweeted, "I pray with all my heart that the day never comes where black men & women set aside our Hope for JUSTICE and settle our minds on REVENGE instead. That’s a world we DON’T want to live in. Stop all this division America!! Right is right! Wrong is wrong! We must do this TOGETHER!"