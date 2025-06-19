Date Now Finalized for Big-Time Duke Basketball Road Test
As head coach of the Duke basketball program, Jon Scheyer is 1-0 versus Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans, as the Blue Devils prevailed, 74-65, on a neutral court at the 2023 Champions Classic in Chicago's United Center. The fourth-year head coach will look to make that 2-0 when his loaded squad travels to East Lansing for a true road clash in non-conference action.
ALSO READ: Duke's Jon Scheyer Targets Texas Guard Austin Goosby
Reports of the next bout between Duke and Michigan State first surfaced back in January. But it wasn't until this week that the Blue Devils' social media account announced the confirmed date for the outing, now officially on tap for Saturday, Dec. 6, in the Spartans' Breslin Center.
The road test against the Spartans will take place just four days after Scheyer and his Blue Devils square off against the defending national champion Florida Gators in Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Duke basketball is also set to face Army in a true road game.
Plus, the Blue Devils are locked in for a handful of other marquee matchups in non-conference play, as they will battle Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, Texas Tech, and Michigan at neutral sites.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball schedule news.