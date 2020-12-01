SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

DJ Steward on Playing Michigan State

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman guard DJ Steward is getting ready to lead the Blue Devils against Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic.

Steward has some history with the Spartans. Their coaches recruited him in high school for awhile.

“A little bit,” he said. “They showed a little interest at first. Then they kind of faded away.”

Faded away?

“An assistant coach—I can’t remember the name of the assistant coach,” he said. “I talked to him a little bit. Then, I don’t know what happened. I can’t even remember—my junior year, I think—they came onto me, then went away. But there’s no hard feelings with that. That’s just how it goes with the recruitment.”

The Blue Devils have been preparing for a tough, physical Michigan State team.

“As a whole, and for me, it’s using my quickness, using our quickness as a team,” he said. “Play faster than them. Be ready for anything and play through it. The practice we had was a pretty rough and tough practice. We beat up on each other and played physically to be ready for Michigan State. I think we’re pretty much ready for that.”

The game will be Duke’s first appearance on ESPN, which is usually a milestone for a college freshman.

“It’s pretty much another game to me,” Steward said. “To go out there and battle with my teammates. It’ll be a tough game. We all just have to be ready to compete. We’ve been waiting for this moment a long time. You never know when our last game will be.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke - Clemson? It Could Happen

Duke only has one game left on the schedule, and the opponent changed from FSU to Miami on Sunday night. But David Cutcliffe thinks the Blue Devils will end up playing a game on Dec. 12. Against who? He wasn't sure, but Clemson seems like the most likely candidate

ShawnKrest

Which Duke Freshmen Classes Have Scored the Most?

Duke's six freshmen played more than half of the minutes and scored more than half the points. It they keep that up, it would put them in elite company. We look at the Duke freshmen classes that have contributed most to their teams

ShawnKrest

Duke-Florida State is Off, Blue Devils Now Playing Miami on Saturday

Duke's football season took an unexpected turn on Sunday night when Saturday's game with Florida State was called off due to a COVID outbreak on the Seminoles. Duke will play Miami instead

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke freshmen DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson

Duke freshmen DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson led the way in the opening win over Coppin State. Coach K discusses the newcomers, including what they still need to work on

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson Discusses His Big Game Against Coppin State

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opened his career with 19 points, 19 rebounds five assists and four blocks against Coppin State. He discusses his huge game and how he plans to cut down on turnovers

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech Gameday Open Thread

Duke plays for the first time in three weeks, Saturday night at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will be without linebacker Rocky Shelton, who didn't make the trip due to COVID protocol

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List Update: Coppin State

Duke's freshmen made their debut on the Scoring list and the rest of the career rankings. And it was a very bad night for Shelden Williams, who got passed on a number of them

ShawnKrest

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke-Coppin State

Here are thoughts on what went well and what needs work in Duke's tighter than expected opener against Coppin State

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season against Juan Dixon and Coppin State in a nearly empty Cameron Indoor Stadium. We'll have observations and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke opens its season on Saturday against Coppin State, 266 days since its last game--the longest gap between Blue Devil games since 1982. It also marks Coppin coach Juan Dixon's return to Cameron

ShawnKrest