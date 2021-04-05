Duke Among Finalists for Furman Transfer Noah Gurley

Duke has three of the nation’s top recruits in its 2021 recruiting class, but the Blue Devils may also find help through the transfer portal.

Furman power forward Noah Gurley announced his top eight transfer destinations on Twitter over the weekend, and the Blue Devils made the cut.

Gurley’s list includes Duke, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Marquette, San Diego State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound junior has been named All-SoCon twice in his three years at Furman. He averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocked shots last season. For his career, he’s averaged 12.7 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks and has started 83 of his 88 games.

Gurley hit .488 from the field last year, down slightly from .534 as a sophomore, due to his increase in three-point attempts. A potential stretch four for coach Mike Krzyzewski, Gurley hit .339 from three last year on 112 attempts and has a .344 shooting percentage from three for his career.

Gurley redshirted as a freshman and will have two years of eligibility remaining, due to the NCAA’s decision not to count this year toward any player’s eligibility. He could replace freshman Jaemyn Brakefield, who entered the transfer portal following his one season at Duke. Brakefield was 6-foot-8, 216 pounds. Should Matthew Hurt enter the NBA Draft, Gurley could also help to replace his production.

Gurley held just two offers coming out of high school, from Furman and Charleston Southern. He's added over 30 pounds to his frame since his prep career. He said he plans to announce his final decision on Sunday.