Duke Basketball: Blue Devils Get Surprise Matchup Next Season
As one of the nation’s premier powerhouse programs, Duke basketball continuously carries around the reputation and national hatred that comes with being a blueblood. Debate often rages on about which programs are truly “bluebloods." Those lists typically include Kentucky, Kansas, UNC, and the Blue Devils.
But with the rise of recent modern programs such as reigning back-to-back national champion UConn, conversations have run rampant on what programs might have earned that special status across the country.
The Duke basketball program will be able to put things to the test later this year when the Blue Devils host one of those up-and-coming programs.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein revealed the 16 different matchups for the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, which will include the Blue Devils welcoming the Auburn Tigers to Durham.
It will be Duke’s first time playing on its home floor in the ACC/SEC Challenge, with the Blue Devils falling short in a 80-75 loss to Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena in the final game of the inaugural showdown between conferences. Auburn was victorious in its first challenge game last season, easily dispatching Virginia Tech in a 74-57 home win.
Duke and Auburn have only faced off four different times, with only one of those matchups being played in the 21st century. The Blue Devils are undefeated in those four games, with the most recent victory coming during the 2018-19 season, as Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett led the Blue Devils to a 78-72 win over the Tigers in the Maui Invitational semifinals
Last year’s inaugural iteration of the ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a draw, with each conference winning seven matchups apiece. With 16 different matchups this season, the first conference to reach nine victories will emerge victorious.
The official date for the matchup between the Blue Devils and the Tigers remains unknown, but the official matchup provides even more clarity to the schedule for Duke basketball next season. Here is everything that's known about the 2024-25 non-conference schedule for the Blue Devils thus far:
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Nov. 21 at Arizona, McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.
- Nov. 26 vs. Kansas, Vegas Showdown, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Nov. 29 vs. Seattle, Vegas Showdown, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Feb. 22 vs. Illinois, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Unknown date vs. Auburn, ACC-SEC Challenge, Cameron Indoor Stadium