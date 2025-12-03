Two Potential Duke Basketball Players Watch Blue Devils Deflate Gators

Until just a couple of hours before tipoff to the Duke basketball squad's eventual 67-66 home win over the defending national champion Florida Gators on Tuesday night, there were no reports of former three-year Princeton star forward Caden Pierce being on campus for an official visit with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.

The only published intel at the time was that Pierce planned to check out the blueblood powerhouse in person at some point before deciding on his transfer destination.

As for Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) standout guard Jordan Smith Jr.'s trip to North Carolina on Tuesday to visit the Duke basketball program for the second time this year and third time overall, well, that also remained unknown to the public until Tuesday, albeit several hours earlier in the day than Blue Devil Nation's Mark Watson broke the news of Pierce's Blue Devil tour.

Breaking - Caden Pierce, a high-end prospect, is scheduled to be in Cameron for tonight's Florida at Duke game alongside Jordan Smith Jr. 👀 — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) December 2, 2025

Sitting next to one another behind Duke's bench, Pierce and Smith witnessed a dramatic clash, ultimately featuring the "Showtime Slim" touch via sophomore guard Isaiah Evans' Gator-deflating 3-point stroke. They had no choice but to fully absorb all the vibes from what were indisputably the loudest roars in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season.

SLIM FTW from every angle! pic.twitter.com/fFQ5mrNpnL — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 3, 2025

And it wouldn't be a surprise if one or both of them are responsible for similar Cameron sounds next season, as the Blue Devils appear to be a frontrunner in their recruitments.

Jordan Smith Jr. locked in on this: pic.twitter.com/TNgxrDSvoS — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) December 3, 2025

Clear Duke Basketball Interest Plus Noteworthy Blue Devil Connections

Caden Pierce, younger brother to former UNC basketball forward Justin Pierce and current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, is sitting out this season while working to complete his Princeton degree. The 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year officially entered the transfer portal back in early October and has since attracted a handful of high-major suitors, including the Blue Devils, UConn Huskies, Louisville Cardinals, and Purdue Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, Jordan Smith Jr., stacking up at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has Duke basketball in his top six, along with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Syracuse Orange, and Georgetown Hoyas.

The crazies got Jordan Smith to come sit with them @DevilsDenPod247 pic.twitter.com/9YBgD2fOxa — Dustin Shoe (@dustin_shoe) December 3, 2025

Neither Pierce nor Smith has specified a decision timeline. However, given their ties to the Blue Devils— Pierce is close friends with former Princeton teammate and first-year Duke player Jack Scott, and Smith's Paul VI Catholic has become a pipeline prep school for Scheyer & Co. — it's certainly conceivable that news of their commitments will pop up in the near future.

Duke boasts three early 2026 signees in St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Cameron Williams, Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. The collection ranks No. 5 in the country, according to 247Sports.

