How Duke Basketball Shines in the Bright Lights

The Duke Blue Devils are one, if not the best, team in College Basketball right now to open up the season. The Blue Devils are playing a type of brand of basketball that is hard to beat. They are firing on all cylinders right now, and they are not waiting or slowing down for anybody.

They are doing it as a team. Playing team basketball, and no matter where the scoring is coming from, it is effective. They want to continue to work hard and improve as they get deeper into the season.

This team has special players, and they are talented. The one thing that has impressed me about watching this team is the unselfishness they have. They are sharing the ball and making all the right passes.

They want everyone to get their shine, and all that matters is the team and them winning. No matter how they do it, that is the goal. Each game, they show that they are improving, and most of it is coming from the chemistry they have on the court. That is something that was talked about all offseason.

Duke Opening Up on Fire

They have done a great job of making sure they build that as much on the court as off the court. It is shining, and head coach Jon Scheyer makes sure he lets his team know how important that aspect of the game is.

The Blue Devils have faced good teams, and their schedule has not been an easy one. That is the challenge Scheyer wanted to bring to this team, and they have responded well to it. That is what he wants to see, and it helps him as well.

Stat to know: Cameron Boozer is the first Duke player over the past 45 years with multiple 35-point games on 70% shooting in a season. There have been just three Duke players in the past 45 years to record multiple 35-point games in their college careers: JJ Redick (nine) didn't have multiple such games until he had played his 99th. Jay Williams (three) got his second 35-point performance in his 83rd game. Boozer is eight games into his career at Duke," according to ESPN.

The Blue Devils are a championship-caliber team, and they know what has to be done to accomplish that. It is their ultimate goal, and they know that there are steps along the way that they need to accomplish to put themselves in the best position to win it all.

