Duke Basketball Recruiting: Boozer Twins Set to Battle Kentucky Signee
Duke basketball recruiting prizes have enjoyed their fair share of successes at the renowned City of Palms Classic in recent editions.
Two years ago, Cooper Flagg powered Montverde Academy (Fla.) to the title. And last December, now-fellow Blue Devil rookie Darren Harris came up clutch for Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) in the championship game after he captured the event's 3-Point Shootout crown for the second year in a row.
At 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, Cameron Boozer and the other twin son of Blue Devil great Carlos Boozer in fellow early 2025 Duke basketball signee Cayden Boozer begin their quest to continue the trend of Blue Devil excellence in Fort Myers. Their in-state Columbus High School (Fla.) squad, 8-1 this season, faces 6-1 Great Crossing High School (Ky.) in the tournament's first of four rounds, which wrap up with the title bout next Monday night.
Great Crossing features a Kentucky signee in four-star center Malachi Moreno, No. 28 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward who sits No. 2 overall in the cycle, and Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard checking in at No. 23 overall, have led preseason No. 1-ranked Columbus to eight straight wins since the team lost its season opener to Prolific Prep (Calif.) and its heralded 2025 Kansas signee in five-star guard Darryn Peterson.
The Boozer twins are part of a four-deep Duke basketball recruiting class ranking No. 1 in the country.
