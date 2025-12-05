Cameron Boozer On Pace To Make Duke Freshman History

Take a second and think about all of the one-and-done, incredible talent that has donned a Duke uniform as a freshman in college basketball.

Just recently, names like Cooper Flagg, Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero all come to mind. Each of them went first overall in the NBA Draft. The Blue Devils have produced many one-and-done players, such as RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Jahlil Okafor, and the list goes on.

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All were part of great Duke lineups, under either coach Jon Scheyer or Mike Krzyzewski, and led powerful attacks on the offensive end of the floor.

So, when a freshman can walk into Cameron Indoor Stadium and somehow top those names, it's worth marveling.

Cameron Boozer Chasing Duke Freshman Record

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer is the crown jewel of Scheyer's latest recruiting class and is the program's 10th highest-rated recruit ever, according to 247 Sports.

In just nine games, Boozer has commanded the floor in every facet. In nearly 30 minutes a night, he is averaging 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game, all of which lead the team. Additionally, he is shooting 56.2% from the field and 37.5% from distance.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils survived a scare from Florida , beating the defending national champions 67-66 in Durham on Tuesday night. Boozer was a catalyst for the Duke offense, scoring 29 points and adding six rebounds and two assists in the win. He also drained three triples.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been a scoring machine for the Blue Devils, reaching double digits in every game so far and averaging 11 more points than Duke's next highest scorer ( Patrick Ngongba II , 12.6 points per game).

If he can keep it up throughout the rest of the season, the prized freshman could become one of the most prolific scorers in program history. In just nine games, Boozer already has five games this season with 25 points or more. That is already sixth-most in Duke history.

The leader? Zion Williamson with 16 such games during the 2018-19 season.

Most Freshman 25-Point Games



16 - Zion Williamson, 2018-19



14 - R.J. Barrett, 2018-19



8 - Marvin Bagley, 2017-18



8 - Cooper Flagg, 2024-25



7 - Brandon Ingram, 2015-16



6 - Vernon Carey, 2019-20



6 - Jahlil Okafor, 2014-15



5 - Cam Boozer (9 games)



5 - Jabari Parker, 2013-14 — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) December 3, 2025

Less than 10 games into his freshman season, Boozer is nearly a third of the way to the record. Facing an ACC schedule that isn't all that daunting, there is a good chance that record could fall this season, en route to becoming the next Duke player to go first overall in the draft.

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Boozer is second nationally with 212 total points this season. Duke has played three ranked teams so far this season, and the competition hasn't impacted his ability so far. The Blue Devils just finished playing then-No. 22 Arkansas and No. 15 Florida in back-to-back games . Boozer shot 58.9% from the field and scored a combined 64 points in those games.

The Blue Devils will have a chance to continue to build their resume, and Boozer will have an opportunity to extend his incredible season when they travel to East Lansing to take on No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.

