Duke Basketball: Cameron Boozer Joins LeBron James on Exclusive List
Until Duke basketball signee Cameron Boozer added to his overflowing collection of prep trophies this week, it had been over 20 years since anyone had boasted the Mr. Basketball USA distinction from Ballislife.com twice. That player was eventual NBA legend LeBron James (2002, 2003).
Boozer, a senior standout at Columbus High School (Fla.) and the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, received the 2025 honor on Tuesday. He also took home the Ballislife.com hardware as a mere sophomore in 2023.
With Boozer's latest recognition, Blue Devil commits have now accounted for the past four Mr. Basketball USA honorees, as Dariq Whitehead won in 2022 and Cooper Flagg prevailed over then-junior Cameron Boozer and other top talents last year.
A 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward currently checking in at No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Cameron Boozer is also a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year (same years).
He headlines a three-deep 2025 Duke basketball class that mirrors his individual ranking at No. 3 in the country, per 247Sports.
The other two incoming Blue Devil freshmen are Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia plus Cameron Boozer's twin and Columbus teammate in five-star guard Cayden Boozer.
