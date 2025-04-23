Former Duke Basketball Forward Now Entering Transfer Portal Once Again
Despite more than doubling his minutes from his lone Duke basketball campaign, Ohio State sophomore power forward Sean Stewart decided to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday night, just a few hours ahead of the midnight deadline.
ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Recruiting Prize Confirms Landing Spot
The 6-foot-9, 227-pound Stewart drew a starting nod in all 30 games he played for the Buckeyes. He posted averages of 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per outing for an Ohio State squad that finished 17-15 overall and 10th in the Big Ten standings.
As a Blue Devil under Jon Scheyer in 2023-24, Stewart saw action in 33 games but played only 8.3 minutes per contest off the bench, averaging 2.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
Stewart, who ranked No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, became a McDonald's All American as a five-star prospect at prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). There, the Windermere, Fla., native — he grew up a neighbor to Blue Devil legend Grant Hill — starred alongside eventual 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-done sensation Cooper Flagg.
He was part of a four-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting haul that ranked No. 2 in the country and featured sharpshooter Jared McCain, now one season into his pro career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Sophomore guard Caleb Foster, now set to return to Durham for his junior year, is the only remaining Blue Devil from that class.
ALSO READ: 'Showtime Slim' Picks Duke for Sophomore Year
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.