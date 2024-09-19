Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Champion Now Set to Coach at Memphis

Nolan Smith is taking his experience as a Louisville and Duke basketball assistant to Penny Hardaway's Tigers.

Duke basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith
Duke basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Former Duke basketball guard and assistant Nolan Smith is now set to become an assistant coach under Penny Hardaway at Memphis, the Tigers announced on Wednesday.

In 2022, after spending six years on Mike Krzyzewski's staff in Durham, Smith joined Kenny Payne's crew at Louisville. But Payne was fired this year after compiling a dismal 12-52 record across his two seasons at helm of the Cardinals.

Hardaway, entering his seventh season as Memphis head coach, praised Nolan Smith in the press release:

“Nolan is a grit and grind guy and is one of the brightest young coaches in college basketball. He works hard and has a passion for the game that is unmatched...He brings a championship mindset to our team after not only having won a national championship as a player, but also by learning from one of the all-time greats in Mike Krzyzewski."

Following four years as a Duke basketball guard, including his starring role for the 2010 national champions alongside current third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, Nolan Smith heard his name No. 21 overall at the 2011 NBA Draft. He saw action in 84 regular season games across two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Smith, a former top-shelf prep from Maryland, became an All-American and the ACC Player of the Year in his 2010-11 Duke basketball senior campaign.

