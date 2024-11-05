Duke Basketball: Cooper Flagg Throws Down Hammer in Debut
Maine native Cooper Flagg is more than a potent scorer. After all, in the Duke basketball season opener on Monday night, a 96-62 home win by the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils over the Maine Black Bears in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the 17-year-old guard/forward became the first player in program history to post at least 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a freshman debut.
Flagg finished with 18 points, seven boards, five dimes, three steals, and only two turnovers across the 6-foot-9, 205-pound projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick's 30 minutes on the floor. He shot 6-for-15 from the field, 0-for-4 beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Speaking of his relatively cold shooting night, Flagg had recorded only four points and one field goal through the first 16 minutes and change in the first half against Maine before deciding to leave no chance for a miss via the following confident drive and flush that drew the attention of the ACC men's basketball account:
"I'm proud of him for just impacting the game and playing every possession," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer noted in his postgame press conference. "He was giving it everything he had...But again, to lead us in assists and rebounds, I though he was close to having 25 [points] tonight, honestly, with some of those finishes and a couple open shots. Those are going to fall.
"I think the thing that's exciting for me, I should say, watching him is just how he makes everybody better and how he plays every possession. I thought it was a really good night for him."
Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils will now gear up for a home bout against the Army Black Knights (1-0, 0-0 Patriot League) at 6 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network).
