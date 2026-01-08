Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cooper Flagg, LaMelo Ball and Darius Garland)
Thursday’s NBA action features just four games, but there are still a ton of player prop angles to consider in these matchups:
- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
The marquee matchup of the night is between the Cavs and Timberwolves, and there’s an All-Star guard that I’m looking to fade in that matchup.
Plus, in the late game (Dallas vs. Utah), I believe rookie sensation Cooper Flagg may be undervalued against the No. 30 defense in the NBA.
Even if you don’t love a side or total on Thursday, the player prop market is always a fun way to get involved in the action.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the props I’m considering tonight and their last odds.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 8
Cooper Flagg OVER 5.5 Assists (-137)
Cooper Flagg has an ideal matchup for Dallas on Thursday, as he takes on a Utah team that ranks 30th in defensive rating, opponent points per game and opponent assists per game.
In his last meeting with the Jazz, Flagg put up 42 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and I expect him to have a big game as a passer on Thursday night.
Flagg is averaging just 4.2 assists per game for the season, but his assist numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, the Mavericks rookie is averaging 5.9 dimes and 8.1 potential assists per game. That gives him a solid floor against a Utah team that allows points – and assists – at will this season.
Since Dec. 12, Flagg has eight games with six or more dimes, including each of his three games in January.
I think he’s a great target to clear this prop, especially with Utah coming off an overtime game last night.
Darius Garland UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-157)
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has a tough matchup on Thursday against a Minnesota defense that ranks sixth in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and seventh in opponent 3-point percentage.
On top of that, the Timberwolves are allowing just 2.98 3-pointers per game to the point guard position in the 2025-26 season.
Garland comes into this matchup off of a big scoring game (29 points) on Tuesday, but he shot just 1-for-4 from deep in that matchup. The two-time All-Star is 1-for-11 from 3 in his last two games, lowering his season percentage to 34.8 from deep.
The Cavs star has three or more 3-pointers made in nine of his 22 games, but I’m not buying him to clear this line against one of the better defenses in the NBA. Over their last 10 games, the Wolves rank third in the league in defensive rating.
I’ll fade Garland, who has been inefficient from deep all season, on Thursday night.
LaMelo Ball OVER 6.5 Assists (-144)
There’s a chance that LaMelo Ball doesn’t play on the second night of a back-to-back, but I like this assists prop for the former All-Star if he does.
This season, Ball is averaging 7.9 assists on 12.5 potential assists per game, giving him a terrific floor to pick up at least seven dimes against the Pacers. Indiana does rank seventh in the league in opponent assists per game, but it’s also just 24th in defensive rating.
Ball has at least seven assists in three of his four games this month and 20 of his 27 appearances so far this season.
If he’s able to play, the Hornets guard is worth a look in this market.
