Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.

Now, following Sunday's humbling 75-56 defeat at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship clash in Portland, Ore., Duke dropped to No. 17 in this week's AP Top 25, which came out on Monday afternoon.

The Boilermakers, who sat at No. 24 last week before knocking off the then-No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and Duke in Portland, experienced a massive jump from No. 24 to No. 5 in the country.

This is the fourth installment of the AP Top 25 this go-round. All four have included only three ACC teams: the Duke Blue Devils, UNC Tar Heels, and Virginia Cavaliers.

UNC (5-2, 0-0 ACC) fell from No. 1 to No. 18 this week; the Houston Cougars are the new No. 1. Meanwhile, Virginia (5-0, 0-0 ACC) rose two spots to No. 3.

This week, Duke basketball hosts the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge before playing its first ACC game of the season with a home bout against the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.