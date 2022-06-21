In 2019, the ACC revealed regular-season matchups for the following three seasons. Well, those three seasons are now in the books. So Duke basketball fans had to wait until this week to find out which teams the Blue Devils, under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, would have to square off against next season.

ALSO READ: Brutal Duke schedule beginning to take shape

The program's official Twitter account announced the slate on Monday.

It includes a home bout against Louisville. That is significant, of course, considering former Duke guard and assistant Nolan Smith left the Blue Devils in April to join first-year head coach Kenny Payne's new staff as an assistant for the Cardinals.

Duke's game in Cameron Indoor Stadium against Louisville and Smith will be its only regular-season meeting with the Cardinals.

The rest of Duke basketball's 2022-23 ACC opponents

As usual, Duke will meet its designated full-time "rivals" — UNC and Wake Forest — both home and away.

Boston College, Miami, NC State, and Virginia Tech are the other four squads Duke will face twice next season.

The Blue Devils will play eight teams only once. They will host Louisville, Florida State, Pitt, and Notre Dame. And Scheyer's group will travel to take on Clemson, Virginia, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech.

Dates and times for all the conference games remain unknown.

Duke begins its 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 7 in Durham against Jacksonville before a Nov. 15 date with defending national champion Kansas at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.