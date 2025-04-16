Duke Basketball Lands Among Finalists for West Coast Transfer Talent
There have been no reports of contact between the Duke basketball program and former Washington State wing Cedric Coward. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils, who have been relatively quiet on the transfer front this go-round, are now in the intriguing veteran's top five, On3's Joe Tipton reported late Tuesday afternoon.
The other four schools on Coward's list are Washington, Kansas, Alabama, and reigning national champion Florida.
But as Tipton noted, the 6-foot-6 California native "is also going through the NBA Draft process, where he is currently projected to be a high second-round pick."
As a senior last season, his first year at Washington State following two campaigns at Eastern Washington and one at Division III Willamette, Cedric Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks. However, he posted those numbers across only six outings before sustaining a season-ending rotator cuff injury.
Coward has one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up next.
Meanwhile, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have neither lost nor gained a talent through this year's transfer portal.
