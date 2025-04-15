Big Decision Awaits Duke Basketball Freshman Isaiah Evans
Thus far, none of the 10 Duke basketball scholarship talents with eligibility remaining has entered the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft. Some of those decisions, including that of projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, seem like foregone conclusions. But for others, such as freshman guard Isaiah Evans, it's difficult to gauge whether they'll be in Durham or elsewhere next season.
Evans, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All American out of North Meck High School (N.C.), has the chance to emerge as a star for the 2025-26 Blue Devils. Then again, the 6-foot-6, 175-pounder might see more minutes at another school, especially if fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff end up landing Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament.
Across 36 appearances as a rookie, mostly in a reserve role, Isaiah Evans averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in only 13.8 minutes per contest. And he led all Blue Devil rotation pieces with his 41.6 shooting percentage beyond the arc.
At times, he even appeared as a second-rounder on mock drafts.
Now, though, the fact that Evans fell short of double-digit minutes in each of the Blue Devils' NCAA Tournament games beyond the Round of 64, including only two minutes in the season-ending Final Four loss to the fellow No. 1 seed Houston Cougars in San Antonio, could weigh heavily on his decision to stay or bolt.
Players have until April 22 to enter the transfer portal.
