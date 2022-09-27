Monday marked the first official day of practice for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team. And the program marked the occasion by posting the first Duke Blue Planet episode of the preseason to YouTube, providing an inside look at various happenings, both on and off the court, among the Blue Devils over the past several weeks.

The 15-minute video (below) begins with brief highlights from recent workouts and a welcoming statement from former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Next, junior point guard Jeremy Roach, the only returning starter from last season's bunch, shared his thoughts on the exciting reloaded cast in Durham before first-year head coach Jon Scheyer shared parts of his day from late August when the school's first-year students took their "Class of 2026" photo.

The episode also shows a handful of former players back in town, working out in the practice facility while giving shoutouts to "The Brotherhood."

Finally, the second half of the video centers on much-needed introductions to some of the new faces in Durham, mainly three graduate transfers: Ryan Young, Kale Catchings, and Max Johns.

Earlier on Monday, Duke basketball's official account tweeted a minute-long mixtape of a mic'd-up Scheyer leading the first official practice:

Countdown to Craziness, the program's annual celebration and formal introduction to the next Duke basketball squad, takes place on Oct. 21.

Then the Blue Devils host Fayetteville State on Nov. 2 in their lone exhibition game before opening their regular season on Nov. 7 at home against Jacksonville.

