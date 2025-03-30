Duke Basketball Freshman Posts Historic Efficiency on Final Four Run
In what is essentially the older-player era of college hoops, with many teams employing veteran transfers, Duke basketball has carved its path with a number of key freshman contributors.
Rookie phenom Cooper Flagg understandably gets a lot of praise, as does ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player and Duke's Elite Eight top scorer in Kon Knueppel. But South Sudan big man Khaman Maluach deserves his fair share of praise as well.
The 7-foot-2, 250-pounder has been a potent presence so far in the Blue Devils' NCAA Tournament run, including his 14-point performance, along with nine rebounds and two blocks, in Duke’s 85-65 victory over Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday night. Maluach has reached double-digit points in three of the squad's four March Madness wins.
In fact, his offensive efficiency has been so impressive for the Blue Devils that no player has ever delivered anything quite like it. Yes, the 18-year-old Maluach, relatively new to the sport yet shooting 20-for-23 from the field across Duke's four NCAA Tournament outings, now boasts the highest field goal percentage entering the Final Four (minimum 20 attempts) since 1985, per CBS Sports.
His mark puts him at 87.0 percent from the field in the Big Dance, with the big man getting his buckets courtesy of acrobatic alley-oop finishes, cleanups on the offensive glass, and a few crafty post hooks.
Duke basketball will need Maluach to once again produce on the offensive end when the Blue Devils face their Final Four bout against the fellow No. 1 seed Houston Cougars in San Antonio's Alamodome on Saturday.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.