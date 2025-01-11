Duke Basketball Fulfilling Promise to Michigan State
The last time the Duke basketball program played on the Michigan State Spartans' home floor was in December 2019, an 87-75 win by Tre Jones and the rest of Mike Krzyzewski's 2019-20 Blue Devils in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Now, according to a report from national college hoops insider Jon Rothstein on Friday, "Duke and Michigan State are in advanced discussions to meet next season in East Lansing." It would take place in December and make good on Duke's pledge to play at Michigan State after the 2020-21 Blue Devils hosted the Spartans when they decided to move their Champions Classic matchup to Durham.
"Both programs are working with their respective conferences — the ACC and the Big Ten — to make the game happen next season," Rothstein added. "Since both leagues play conference games in December, certain things would need to be amended from a scheduling perspective for both teams to be able to play head-to-head in East Lansing."
It would mark the second time that Jon Scheyer has faced Michigan State as head coach. His 2023-24 Blue Devils defeated Tom Izzo's Spartans, 74-65, in Chicago as part of the Champions Classic in November 2023.
Note that the Blue Devils and Spartans are set to square off again in the 2026 Champions Classic (date and location not yet announced).
Duke basketball enjoys a 15-3 record versus Michigan State since 1994, including wins in the past two meetings.
