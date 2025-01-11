Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Fulfilling Promise to Michigan State

The 2025-26 Duke basketball team might battle the Spartans in East Lansing.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus Michigan State
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus Michigan State / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the Duke basketball program played on the Michigan State Spartans' home floor was in December 2019, an 87-75 win by Tre Jones and the rest of Mike Krzyzewski's 2019-20 Blue Devils in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

ALSO READ: NBA Blue Devil Goes Off in Return From Injury

Now, according to a report from national college hoops insider Jon Rothstein on Friday, "Duke and Michigan State are in advanced discussions to meet next season in East Lansing." It would take place in December and make good on Duke's pledge to play at Michigan State after the 2020-21 Blue Devils hosted the Spartans when they decided to move their Champions Classic matchup to Durham.

"Both programs are working with their respective conferences — the ACC and the Big Ten — to make the game happen next season," Rothstein added. "Since both leagues play conference games in December, certain things would need to be amended from a scheduling perspective for both teams to be able to play head-to-head in East Lansing."

It would mark the second time that Jon Scheyer has faced Michigan State as head coach. His 2023-24 Blue Devils defeated Tom Izzo's Spartans, 74-65, in Chicago as part of the Champions Classic in November 2023.

Note that the Blue Devils and Spartans are set to square off again in the 2026 Champions Classic (date and location not yet announced).

Duke basketball enjoys a 15-3 record versus Michigan State since 1994, including wins in the past two meetings.

ALSO READ: Pelicans Suspend Duke Product Zion Williamson

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball