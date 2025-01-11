Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Pro Goes Off in Return From Injury

Former Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero picked up right where he left off for the Magic 10 weeks ago.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero
The only disappointment for Paolo Banchero on Friday night was the fact that his Orlando Magic (22-18) suffered a 109-106 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (20-16). As for the 2021-22 Duke basketball standout forward's individual effort, it would've been impressive even if he hadn't sat out the previous 34 games while recovering from a torn right oblique.

Banchero, a reigning first-time All-Star and former NBA Rookie of the Year who last suited up back on Oct. 30, finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block across his 27 minutes of action against the Bucks. He shot 11-for-21 from the field, 5-for-8 beyond the arc, and 7-for-10 at the charity stripe.

Plus, he showed zero signs of fatigue late in the contest, as the 22-year-old Seattle native accounted for all but two of Orlando's final 14 points to give the Magic at least a fighting chance down the stretch.

Orlando's other Duke basketball product, veteran big man Wendell Carter Jr., tallied only two points in Banchero's return. However, he added five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes off the bench.

Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and the Orlando Magic, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings, are now gearing up to host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-21) at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

