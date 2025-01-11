Pelicans Suspend Former Duke Basketball Talent Zion Williamson
Three days after New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson produced a highly encouraging performance in his first game back from a two-month injury absence on Tuesday night, the 2018-19 Duke basketball forward sat out a second straight outing.
The Pelicans rested Williamson for Wednesday night's eventual 119-100 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. That was understandable. After all, the 24-year-old, a two-time NBA All-Star and former No. 1 overall draft pick, logged 28 minutes the previous night, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in a 104-97 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
But it sounds like the absence in Friday night's 123-115 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers was entirely Williamson's fault.
New Orleans suspended the 6-foot-6 bruiser for the contest due to a violation of team policies.
He arrived late for the team's flight to Philadelphia on Thursday. However, according to Pelicans head coach Willie Green, the suspension stemmed from more than just that one late arrival.
"There were several occasions that led up to this," Green explained to the media ahead of the squad's victory in Philly, "and that's how we got to this decision."
A Pelicans press release included an apology from Zion Williamson.
"I take full responsibility for this suspension," he noted. "I've worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to [owner Gayle Benson] and my teammates and coaches, and I also owe an apology to the fans.
"I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization."
Meanwhile, as the Pelicans (8-31) prepare to welcome Williamson back into the fold for their road bout against the Boston Celtics (27-11) at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, the team's other Duke basketball product, starting forward Brandon Ingram, remains out of commission due to a left ankle sprain.
