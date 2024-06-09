Duke Basketball: Where Jon Scheyer Ranks as Head Coach
Below NC State's Kevin Keatts and Wake Forest's Steve Forbes sits Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his primary Tobacco Road rival in UNC's Hubert Davis. That's not a typo. No, absurd to many yet logical to others, that's how the four faces of present-day ACC hoops in North Carolina stack up on College Basketball Report's recently posted "Top 50 Head Coaches in College Basketball Heading Into 2024-25."
Keatts appears at No. 29, then Forbes at No. 34, Scheyer at No. 35, and Davis at No. 36.
Presumably, the argument is Keatts owns bragging rights in terms of most recent success, boasting a combined 3-0 record against Scheyer and Davis this past March en route to the Wolfpack's first ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance since Ronald Reagan's presidency.
Meanwhile, Forbes has been a head coach longer than Scheyer and Davis put together. So, perhaps that alone gives him the slight edge over both in the eyes of College Basketball Report, despite the fact he hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament across four years in the ACC since leaving East Tennessee State, not to mention he still doesn't have an overall winning record in ACC play.
As for the head-to-head comparison between Scheyer, gearing up for his third season at the helm since succeeding Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski, and Davis, in his fourth year since Tar Heel treasure Roy Williams' retirement, it seems College Basketball Report views them essentially as equals despite contrasting paths to their results thus far.
In terms of highlight accomplishments, Hubert Davis has the advantage. He reached a Final Four before ending Coach K's career, won an ACC regular season, and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Jon Scheyer has reached an Elite Eight and won an ACC Tournament.
On the recruiting trail, Scheyer has yet to meet his match, as he's already reeled in two No. 1 classes, including the one on tap for next season. And his back-to-back 27-9 campaigns to begin his career point to a win in the consistency department over Davis, whose 2022-23 squad failed to earn an invite to the Big Dance.
Jon Scheyer is 2-2 versus Hubert Davis, 2-2 versus Steve Forbes, and 2-3 versus Kevin Keatts.