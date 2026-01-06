Duke Prepares for Ranked Road Test Against Louisville

Duke remains ranked sixth in the nation in the latest AP Poll after a tough road win against Florida State. Now, the Blue Devils turn their attention to another challenge away from home, as they prepare for a ranked matchup against No. 20 Louisville.

Against Florida State, Isaiah Evans stole the show with a career-high 28 points, shooting 8-of-17 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range. Evans wasn’t just effective offensively—he also made an impact on the defensive end, recording two blocks and a steal.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) looks to shoot the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer delivered another elite performance, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Boozer also led the team with nine assists and contributed defensively with three blocks and a steal.

Other notable performances included Caleb Foster, who scored 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, Patrick Ngongba II, who added 10 points and three blocks, and Dame Sarr, who recorded his first double-digit scoring game since November 4, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) dribbles up court during the first half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scouting Louisville

Entering the season, Louisville was viewed as one of the ACC’s top contenders alongside Duke. While the Cardinals have slipped slightly in the rankings, they remain a formidable opponent.

After enduring two difficult seasons under former head coach Kenny Payne, Louisville hired Pat Kelsey, and the turnaround was immediate. In his first season, Kelsey more than doubled the Cardinals’ win total from the previous two years, guiding Louisville to a 27–8 record and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2019–20 season.

Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) brings up the ball as the Cards take on Eastern Michigan Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensively, Louisville has been among the nation’s elite. According to KenPom, the Cardinals rank fourth in offensive efficiency, trailing only Purdue, Alabama, and Illinois. The offense is led by senior transfer Ryan Canwell, who averages 19.6 points per game.

However, Louisville has been affected by injuries. Freshman standout Mikel Brown Jr. will miss the matchup against Duke as he continues to deal with a back injury. Brown had been a key contributor before going down, averaging 16.6 points and a team-high 5.1 assists per game. Since his absence, the Cardinals are 2–2 over their last four games.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles forward at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With two ranked teams meeting on the road, Duke will need another complete performance to escape Louisville with a win. The Blue Devils’ ability to defend an elite offense and maintain their efficiency away from home will be key. As ACC play intensifies, this matchup offers Duke a chance to strengthen its résumé and reinforce its status as one of the nation’s top teams.