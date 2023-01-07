Skip to main content

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer tries new starting five at Boston College

Duke basketball hopes for a considerably better start than its last outing.
With Duke basketball's full-time starting point guard, junior captain Jeremy Roach, out due to a reaggravated toe injury, a change to the starting lineup was inevitable.

Reaggravated injury sidelines Jeremy Roach again

According to the official Duke basketball stats broadcast, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) are employing the following starters for their road game against the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN):

  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Graduate center Ryan Young

Although all five of the above Blue Devils have each drawn at least one start this season, this marks the first time that exact combination comprises the Duke starting five.

Reinvigorated Eagles await reeling Blue Devils

Duke is coming off Wednesday night's mortifying 84-60 road loss to the unranked NC State Wolfpack, who jumped out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back. The Blue Devils needed almost eight minutes to score their first points.

So it stands to reason that first-year head coach Jon Scheyer might have tweaked his starting lineup against Boston College even if Roach was available.

Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

The Blue Devils will return from Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday and prepare for a home game against Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel's unranked but surging Pitt Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.

