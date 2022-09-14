According to a Facebook post from Next Gen Camps on Wednesday morning, Duke basketball freshman and projected one-and-done lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will be the featured instructor for their youth basketball camp at Southern High School in Durham on Oct. 9.

The "featured instructor" tag implies that Whitehead might be on the court with the campers. And one could view that as a sign the 6-foot-6, 190-pound electric small forward feels on track to at least be approaching 100 percent for the Blue Devils before their regular season gets underway at home on Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

Whitehead, a five-star prospect who finished No. 2 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite and figures to be the most talented weapon on Jon Scheyer's first roster as a head coach, underwent surgery in late August to repair a fracture in his right foot. The 18-year-old New Jersey native suffered the injury during a team workout on Aug. 29.

Duke did not provide a specific timeline for Whitehead's return outside the expectation that he will play sometime this fall.

But the typical timeline for such an injury is six to eight weeks. With that in mind, it's not out of the question that Whitehead will participate in Countdown to Craziness festivities on Oct. 21.

Along with junior point guard Jeremy Roach and perhaps freshman center Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead looks like one of the locks to be in the Duke basketball starting five — assuming he is healthy, of course.

