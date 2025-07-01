Duke Basketball Pro Makes Strategic Move in Free Agency
Free agent Gary Trent Jr. is sticking with the Milwaukee Bucks. The eighth-year NBA guard out of the Duke basketball program agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract on Monday night.
And as ESPN's Shams Charania pointed out in reporting the 26-year-old shooting guard's decision, Trent is now in position to potentially seek out a new home a year from now due to the player option in his new contract.
"The deal brings Trent back to the team where he emerged as a key rotation player, averaging 11.1 points and 41.2% 3-point shooting," Charania wrote in explaining the upside of the NBA Blue Devil's move this offseason. "[It] allows him to re-enter the free agency market next summer when many more teams will have cap space."
Gary Trent Jr. has posted a double-digit scoring average in each of his past five campaigns, including stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, and Bucks.
His 11.1 points per game last season, his first year with the Bucks, was his lowest average over that stretch. However, in terms of efficiency from downtown, 2024-25 marked his highest 3-point percentage since his second year as a pro.
A former five-star recruit from Apple Valley, Minn., Trent averaged 14.5 points per outing as a Duke basketball one-and-done before getting drafted at No. 37 overall in 2018.
