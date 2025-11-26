Blue Devil Country

How Duke Can Extend Its Winning Streak Against Tough Opponent

The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is off to a fast start. Their next opponent could give them their biggest challenge yet, and they are ready for it.

Michael Canelo

Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils are looking to extend their winning streak early this season. They are off to the races and they have been performing well at the start of the season. That is something head coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see from his team.

They had a lot of questions about this group in terms of chemistry, and it has been great to start the season. Something is brewing in Cameron that is special, and early on, they are showing way they are one of the best teams in college basketball.

They will hit the road for a Thanksgiving matchup against a good side in the Arkansas Razorbacks. They want to get better, and this game will give them that opportunity. The Razorbacks out of the SEC are a good basketball team, and this is one game that many will have their eyes on.

How Duke Could Continue Its Winning Streak Against a Good Opponent
Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to forward Maliq Brown (6) during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Next Challenge

"It starts on Thanksgiving night in Chicago, where  will see one of the more explosive, talent‑heavy rosters it will face all season when No. 21 Arkansas comes to the United Center," said John Watson of 247Sports. "The Razorbacks are 5–1 through six games, with their only loss a three‑point decision at Michigan State, and they're doing it with a mix of high profile freshmen supplemented by some experienced veterans."

"Historically speaking, Arkansas holds a 3–2 edge in the all‑time series with Duke, including an 80–75 win in Fayetteville in 2023. This neutral‑site meeting is part of the "CBS Thanksgiving Classic," tipping at 8 p.m. ET in a national window that Calipari has openly embraced. In an offseason interview with CBS' Jon Rothstein, Calipari was full on selling the hype surrounding this game."

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) controls the ball in front of Howard Bison guard Isaiah Brown (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Our game last year was the highest-rated regular-season game. This game with Duke, my guess is it might be the highest regular-season game in the last decade," said Arkansas head coach John Calipari. "When it's played, where it is, who we're playing. So I'm excited."

"Just like Duke, the Razorbacks are facing several tough non conference games in late November and up to the exam period. And, as we'll see with the Blue Devils, those games are designed to test a young and inexperienced core."

Nov 21, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) talks to head coach John Calipari during the second half against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 115-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"I don't know what happens this next... almost a month. We got a bunch of hard games. We could lose 'em all. But I know this: if you want to be them, you gotta beat them. If you don't play them, you don't have a shot. At some point, you have to get in the ring."

Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.