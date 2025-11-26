How Duke Can Extend Its Winning Streak Against Tough Opponent
The Duke Blue Devils are looking to extend their winning streak early this season. They are off to the races and they have been performing well at the start of the season. That is something head coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see from his team.
They had a lot of questions about this group in terms of chemistry, and it has been great to start the season. Something is brewing in Cameron that is special, and early on, they are showing way they are one of the best teams in college basketball.
They will hit the road for a Thanksgiving matchup against a good side in the Arkansas Razorbacks. They want to get better, and this game will give them that opportunity. The Razorbacks out of the SEC are a good basketball team, and this is one game that many will have their eyes on.
Duke Next Challenge
"It starts on Thanksgiving night in Chicago, where will see one of the more explosive, talent‑heavy rosters it will face all season when No. 21 Arkansas comes to the United Center," said John Watson of 247Sports. "The Razorbacks are 5–1 through six games, with their only loss a three‑point decision at Michigan State, and they're doing it with a mix of high profile freshmen supplemented by some experienced veterans."
"Historically speaking, Arkansas holds a 3–2 edge in the all‑time series with Duke, including an 80–75 win in Fayetteville in 2023. This neutral‑site meeting is part of the "CBS Thanksgiving Classic," tipping at 8 p.m. ET in a national window that Calipari has openly embraced. In an offseason interview with CBS' Jon Rothstein, Calipari was full on selling the hype surrounding this game."
"Our game last year was the highest-rated regular-season game. This game with Duke, my guess is it might be the highest regular-season game in the last decade," said Arkansas head coach John Calipari. "When it's played, where it is, who we're playing. So I'm excited."
"Just like Duke, the Razorbacks are facing several tough non conference games in late November and up to the exam period. And, as we'll see with the Blue Devils, those games are designed to test a young and inexperienced core."
"I don't know what happens this next... almost a month. We got a bunch of hard games. We could lose 'em all. But I know this: if you want to be them, you gotta beat them. If you don't play them, you don't have a shot. At some point, you have to get in the ring."
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE